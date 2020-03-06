Hyundai's new concept EV is company's 'Prophecy'

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY new concept EV, “Prophecy” is all about expressing the company’s latest design philosophy, Sensuous Sportiness.

It is intended to expand on the era-defining example set by last year’s “45” concept EV that stripped away complexity in favour of cleanlines and minimalistic structures.

The name “Prophecy” as Hyundai puts, reflects the concept’s purpose, signifying a bright future for both the brand’s designs as well as innovative mobility solutions for EV customers of tomorrow.

The company states its designers have achieved the Ultimate Automotive Form with an aerodynamic-inspired design leveraging on the extended wheelbase, shorter overhang, pristine surfaces and pure volume in aesthetic combination.

“We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai’s design vision to even broader horizons,” said Hyundai Global Design Centre head SangYup Lee.

“A part of that expansion is what we call Optimistic Futurism, a design concept embodied by ‘Prophecy’. With Optimistic Futurism, our aim is to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles.”

The application of Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy is featured on the side section.

It is cut by a clean and simple One Curve streamline which extends from front to rear, intended to underline the timelessness of its design. The boat-tail line visual created by the rear quarter panels appear to propel the form forward even when it is standing still.

Hyundai wants it to exude aerodynamics, a characteristic they feel is associated to EVs. The propeller shapes embedded in the vehicle’s wheel is to emulate this trait, which also compels air to be drawn in and flow down the side of the body “like water over a stone”. The integrated rear spoiler complements this effect by harnessing downforce that aids vehicle stability when travelling at speed.

Intentional is the transparent acrylic material that provides a clear view of the functional components inside. The design feature is integrated in the spoiler, headlamp and in the camera monitoring system (CMS), calling attention to the functional beauty of the components.

The pixel lamp lights technology, which were first seen on the ‘45’, is integrated into the headlamp, tail lamp and spoiler - aimed to highlight the energy contained in the vehicle’s battery cells. Pixelated lamps will be carried forward as a signature design element in future Hyundai models.

The EV identity extends to the underbody with wide air intake that is installed below the bumper, taking in fresh air to cool the batteries more effectively and driving home the eco-friendly theme.

The advantages of its interior in using a stretched cabin of an EV platform allows it to become a lifestyle space instead of a conventional automotive interior.

Two joysticks, instead of a steering wheel, are used in tandem of its autonomous driving technology to pivot left and right; one in the centre console and another on the door trim.

Furthermore, drivers have access to a wide variety of functions, which can be selected via the joysticks’ integrated buttons.

Design changes enabled by the use of joysticks also offer greater visual freedom to passengers. In Relax mode, passengers have virtually zero visual obstacles. All that the passengers see is the horizontal pillar-to-pillar display and the wing-shaped dashboard in a comfortably reclined position. The dashboard swivels in this mode too, allowing for a spacious interior and passenger seat position for all to enjoy content shown on the display.

Pushing the eco-friendly identity are the external intakes placed at the bottom of the side doors that allow air to circulate through Clean Air Technology, while providing a steady stream of purified air inside the vehicle. In addition, the treated air is circulated back out into the atmosphere as clean air.

According to Hyundai, the flow of clean air over the interior’s wool-based felt carpet is inspired by the flow of water in nature. The interior’s colours and materials compel passengers to take time to decompress, aided by low intensity ambient lighting, while gently soothing modulated colours encourage rest and relaxation.