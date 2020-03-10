Shopee's auto-related promos gets massive discounts

KUALA LUMPUR: Shopee is offering discounted automotive servicing, offline deals for a limited time period. The deals are accessible via the Shopee mobile app by entering the Deals, Top-Ups & Bills feature from the homepage. To highlight a few:

DTOX Car Service through its Semi Synthetic Major Service Package (RM384 from RM438) includes engine oil change, oil and air filter replacement and spark plug replacement among others. Also included is the Inspection, Refill and Clean Package where the car’s brake fluid, power steering fluid, battery water, engine coolant as well as inspection and refill of various other parts.

CARs International is offering a big discount for its intricate 8-Step Auto Detailing (RM128 from RM355) which includes vacuuming, tyre shine, as well as rim and dashboard cleaning on top of the car polish.

Additionally, CARs International is offering a 22 per cent discount for their Ultra Clear glass coat (RM250 from RM350) for front and rear windscreens.

For parents who want their child car seats to be at its cleanest state, Wax Zone offers an 8-step deep cleaning treatment for a baby car seat (RM50 from RM108), which includes deep vacuum, drying and deodorisation. They’ll not only ensure that your children are safe when traveling but also secured in a fresh-scented, dirt-free seat.

DTOX Car Service’s promo runs until April 30, CARs International’s until the end of June 30, and Wax Zone’s offer is available until the end of this month. Shopee users can search for keywords of these deals to find out more details including validity period before heading to the physical store.