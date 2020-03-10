Modenas reduces price of Pulsar RS200, Dominar D400

SHAH ALAM: Modenas' Pulsar RS200 and Dominar D400 motorcycles have received a price reduction of more than 10 per cent.

Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas) announced that the RS200 is now priced at RM9,990, a reduction of 12 per cent or RM1,360.

Meanwhile the D400 will cost 11 per cent or RM1,700 lower than before, now priced at RM13,788.

Modenas chief executive officer Roslan Roskan attributed the drop in pricing to the reduction in manufacturing costs of both models.

“Through improvements in our production process, we have managed to significantly bring down the manufacturing costs for the Modenas Pulsar RS200 and Modenas Dominar D400 models, and Modenas is passing these cost savings to all two-wheel enthusiasts to make both these popular models much more affordable in Malaysia,” says Roslan.

The Modenas Pulsar RS200 is a fully-faired motorcycle, while the Modenas Dominar D400 is a sport-tourer. Both models are fitted with an in-line single-cylinder, liquid cooled, SOHC, fuel injected DTS-i engines. The bikes are also equipped with ByBre front single channel ABS mated to a 6-speed 4-stroke gearbox.

Both bikes come with a number of premium hardware such as a strong and light steel-pressed perimeter steel frame, as well as an uniquely placed underbelly exhaust, said to provide extra stability and better control of the bike when cornering.

Apart from the price reduction, the company is planning to boost its sales by expanding its product portfolio and its reach through the opening of new dealerships.

They are planning to introduce five to eight new models (bikes and variants) to the Malaysian market this year.