Shell gives away child car seats at selected stations

KUALA LUMPUR: There are only four weeks for parents to win child car seats worth RM507 at 136 selected Shell stations in Kuala Lumpur and Negri Sembilan.

From Feb 17 to April 12, Shell - through its latest campaign - aims to deliver 138 child car seats to customers as part of its initiative to support the mandatory use of the devices in Malaysia.

Two simple steps are necessary to be in the running. First, customers need to spend a minimum of RM40 in a single receipt at participating Shell stations in Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan. Secondly, customers need to submit their details via a contest form at the station. Upon completion of these two steps, customers will stand a chance to win a child car seat every week.

As of this week, 70 parents have laid claim to the prize.

“What I value most is the safety of my 2-year-old child. I have been sharing and swapping our child car seat between my wife’s car and mine. Now, with the reward from Shell, I can travel worry-free as my child is seated safely and protected while traveling. Thank you, Shell!” shared Lim Yen Wei, one of the winners.

Another winner, Mohd Faizal Abdul said: “My 3-year-old niece used to travel without a child car seat. Now, she gets to travel on the road safely. I am very glad that Shell is promoting road safety by rewarding customers with child car seats! This is a good initiative by Shell.”

According to Shell, a kid in a Child Restraint Systems (CRS) has a lower chance of getting injured as compared to an unrestrained child, in the event of a road accident.

The company stressed that, as pointed out by the World Health Organisation (WHO), a major problem today is child injuries, disabilities and even fatalities caused by road accidents. Malaysia is no exception, with the country having a high rate of road accidents involving children.

“At Shell, we always want to make life’s journey better for our customers. This is a gesture from some of our stations to promote the use of child car seats,” said Shell Malaysia Trading and Shell Timur managing director Shairan Huzani Husain.

“Often, many parents do not know how important it is to have suitable Child Restraint Systems (CRS). By rewarding customers with child car seats, we hope we can educate parents to protect their children when travelling on the road.”

Child car seats were made mandatory in the nation on Jan 1 this year after the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety (Miros) revealed that only 30 per cent of car drivers use child car seats.