MARii continues to operate during Movement Control Order

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) is continuing its operations while taking all precautions necessary in combating the spread of COVID-19.

While MARii’s premises are not accesible to the public during the Movement Control Order, MARii officers will continue their duties as usual through a work-from-home arrangement that allows operations to be conducted online.

This is in line with the Movement Control Order which comes into force March 18-31 as announced by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Any engagement with the public, industry stakeholders and the government will continue through the use of available technology to allow meetings and discussions to be performed virtually through applications, as well as desktop applications on personal computers,” MARii said in a statement today.

It also said that all MARii activities and programmes scheduled between March 17-31, 2020 will also be postponed to a date that will be announced later.

“The postponement will also affect programmes held in MARii’s Centres of Excellence (MARii Academy of Technology, MARii Design Centre, National Emission Test Centre) and its satellite in Penampang, Sabah,” it said.

MARii added that its communication channels will be open as usual, and that it may be contacted via its website at www.marii.my; email - [email protected] and social media channels, namely Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Youtube @MARiiMalaysia. – BERNAMA