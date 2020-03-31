Lexus NX 300: A premium ownership experience

IT is intriguing to see that some cars age better with time, almost timeless, while some others get old pretty quickly. And this is most usually due to a design point of view.

You see, the Lexus NX 300 is not a very new car in our market and has in fact been around since 2015. But despite being around for quite some time now, the Lexus NX still looks contemporary; partly due to its unconventionally-striking design and its scarcity on our roads.

So the latest update for the Lexus NX was last year, where some scrutineering has been done to give the car a better pricing matched with better equipment.

The Lexus NX we have is the NX 300 Premium, retailing at RM333,888.

With that said, does the Lexus have what it takes to tackle on the big conti names like the Mercedes GLC, BMW X3 and the Audi Q5?

UPDATED PACKAGE

The Lexus NX 300 has received cosmetic updates, including a new spindle grille, a set of 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels with 225/60 tyres, front LED fog lights with cornering function, and pair of neat three-beam LED projector headlights.

This unit comes with an Adaptive High Beam that features 11 independent LED chips that will optimise the illumination up front without glaring the oncoming drivers. These exterior enhancements are actually rather subtle, making the car almost indistinguishable from the previous car.

As a package, the Lexus NX 300 has an ideal sport utility vehicle (SUV) proportions with nice compact size, but still decently spacious enough for an everyday family usage.

The NX is also one of my personal favourite SUV models from Lexus lineup because the RX, and especially the LX, are just unnecessarily large unless you live in Dubai — sand, space and all.

In addition, the NX has some quirky exterior features you can pay attention to, such as the tail lights that act like a meeting point for several character lines from multiple angles, and the wheel arches that are slightly flat at the top. It is a unique Lexus SUV thing, like a resemblance of cars from the early 90s.

On the inside, the NX 300 now welcomes leather with wood interior trimmings, powered steering adjustment, dual-zone air-con with rear vents, electronic parking brake, eight-inch multi-information display with remote touch controller and Lexus Premium Audio system, foot-activated tailgate, as well as smart card key. Another notable item specific to this Premium variant is the powered front seats with 10-way adjustments and ventilated/heated functions.

I particularly like the idea of the leather with orange stitching and orange colour inserts, perfectly match the Blazing Carnelian body paint. The combo also did not make the car less elegant in any way and instead made it more vibrant.

And perhaps the sweetest feature in the NX is the smart access where the steering tilts up and the seat is slid backward each time you turn off the car for the ease of getting out of it.

The steering and seat are then electrically readjusted to your pre-set position when you start the car up, eliminating the hassle of adjusting them or pressing the seat’s memory button.

The overall cabin has a wonderful ambiance, harmoniously blending luxury and modern elements.

The effective ventilated seats, touch-sensitive cabin lights, and analogue clock on the centre console that is electronically-controlled via the infotainment system are among the list of items that makes the car a pleasant place to be in.

Apart from soft touch materials on most of the surfaces, the solid metal rocker switches for the air-con controls (which replace the buttons on the pre-facelift car) just elevate the sense of luxury of the Lexus NX, setting it well apart from the Toyota Harrier sibling.

The biggest update is the addition of Lexus Safety System + (LSS+), standard across the variant. The advanced driver assistance suite comprises of blind spot monitor (BSM), rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), pre-collision system (PCS) with brake collision assist, lane tracing assist (LTA) and lane departure alert (LDA), active cornering assist (ACA) and dynamic radar cruise control (DRCC).

However, some flaws with the facelifted NX 300 is that the head unit is a little too similar to the Camry, a car that is two-third of the NX’s price. The Qi wireless charger has been dropped, which is quite a major one in this day and age.

There was also no USB port anywhere in the front nor at the rear.

THE DRIVE

Under the hood of the Lexus NX 300 is a familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, making 235hp and 350Nm of torque. The twin-scroll turbo engine channels its output via a six-speed automatic transmission, and to all four wheels through the dynamic torque control all-wheel drive system.

Some performance numbers — 7.1 seconds for zero to 100kph sprint and a 200kph top speed. The first thing you notice upon driving the Lexus NX is just how smooth the car felt. I just can’t remember when was the last time I have experienced this kind of driving fluidity.

This was even smoother than the Mercedes GLC and the Volvo XC40. The throttle, ride comfort, transmission and steering, all are calibrated to deliver an utter refinement when driving.

Further elevating its refinement is the quietness of the car.

I mean the moment you shut the door, there is almost nothing to be heard from the outside, including the vehicles that pass you by. Even then honk sound feels “far” from the car.

With 235 horses and 350Nm of twisting power, the punch is sufficient for the NX since the car itself is over 1,700kg. The drivetrain is tuned to deliver a linear and silky-smooth drive, yet effortless, perfect for your everyday runs in the city.

But when you are really on it, the NX can truly pull you in a serious pace (after a little bit of a throttle lag), but remained its composure through the bends. Such composure is there thanks to the stiffer front anti-roll bar in the facelifted car, not to make it a sporty SUV, but to better manage its mass.

Fuel efficiency is rated at 9.2km per litre, the best that I could get, and understandably not a very good figure given its heavy and permanent all-wheel drive nature.

VERDICT

Other than the fuel consumption that is not going to be friendly to your wallet, the Lexus NX 300 is a smooth and comfortable drive for a family of up to five, and comes with a stylish design that will make you stand out from the bulk of German mid-size SUVs out there.

Also if you are still unconvinced, just send the Lexus in for a servicing, and you will be greeted with a cosy service centre with hotel-like carpet, waiting lounge with a coffee bar, working space and everything.

And that is a proper premium car ownership experience.