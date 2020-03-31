NS200 Pulsar ABS: Great fun from start to finish

MODENAS’ entry-level big-bike, the NS200 Pulsar ABS, has been in the market for nearly two years and the 250cc motorcycle has slowly gained a following.

Despite being a non-competitor in the 250cc class, the NS200 has paid dividends for Modenas as its rugged good looks as well as low price have been generating steady sales for the company.

Modenas has seen it fit to upgrade the 2020 model but more on this later.

The naked street NS200 Pulsar variant is basically unchanged bar that upgrade. Its basic architecture remains up-to-date.

The engine remains the DTS-I (Digital Tripe Spark Ignition) 199.5cc four-stroke SOHC single, which generates 4.5PS at 9,500rpm while its power is fed through a six-speed transmission.

Power delivery is as stepless and linear as a continuously variable transmission-equipped scooter. It loves to rev high and becomes alive at higher ranges.

If you keep up the crescendo with nifty footwork, it will charge straight up to 145kph in a jiffy.

Other controls such as the clutch and gearshift are not noticeable but they work well enough not to be a hindrance. Nevertheless, the bike’s low torque at low rev requires some deft throttle and clutch work for those new to the motorbike. But after five minutes, it ceases to be noticeable.

The NS200 ABS is a street punk and, thus, has a more upright riding position than the sportier RS variant, its stablemate.

That said, it is still sporty enough to handle twisting roads and large enough for a rider to tuck in behind the speedometer nacelle for top-speed shenanigans.

City-riding and commuting are its forte. The footrests are tucked in well and require extreme angles of lean to deck out on tarmac.

Although not much of the NS200 ABS has changed when compared with the standard variant, it has the better-looking rear than the RS. Both share the same seats and despite being small, they are comfortable.

Most riders would find themselves in a single position due to the motorcycle’s small size, but luckily the seat density is par for the course. This is useful because the bike has a good

driving range due to its 12-litre fuel tank.

Its superb suspension remains unchanged. It has the best suspension in its class as it combines firm springing with decent damping to produce a superb compromise between comfort and handling.

The front forks are normal telescopic units and the standard monoshock is Modenas’ own Nitrox unit. The Nitrox sports a remote reservoir to increase oil capacity and this keeps the shock’s oil cooler under duress.

It is equipped with conventional front and rear disc brakes as well as a single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) on the front. Many of its competitors are lacking this feature and for Modenas to incorporate it into the NS200 shows its commitment to safety.

In operation, the unit is almost imperceptible in action, only induced during hard stops on wet tarmac.

Its simple instrumentation is a mixture of analogue and digital gauges. Although it has a clock, it lacks a gear indicator, which would have been useful for beginners since the linearity of the NS200’s torque makes sensing which gear it is in difficult.

The lighted switches are a nice touch if and this makes the motorcycle stand out from its competitors.

During the test ride, the NS200 ABS was great fun from start to finish, and was capable on many types of roads. Although it might not be as fast as a 250 twin or as light as a 150 single, being

in-between gives the bike an advantage.

Being larger in size and capacity makes the NS200 a better choice than the others, which are smaller and/or a step-through.

The retail price for the NS200 ABS is RM9,222 and knocks the 250cc class (and even some 150cc motorcycles) for six every time.