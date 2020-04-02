10 per cent cashback on fuel with Petronas' Setel app

KUALA LUMPUR: The Setel mobile app, now crossing its one million user’s mark, has introduced a 10 per cent cashback while refuelling at Petronas stations when users top-up on the app through authorised credit cards.

This feature is applicable effective immediately on qualified fuel cashback credit cards issued by Ambank, CIMB, Citi, Hong Leong Bank, RHB Bank and UOB; with more coming.

“Customers that currently benefit from credit card fuel cashbacks have been wanting to get on Setel and they can now enjoy the seamless experience without losing existing privileges," said Setel chief executive officer Iskandar Ezzahuddin.

“Our daily order in February alone showed a significant increase of 85 per cent from the previous month, a positive indication of Setel’s appeal to customers as a new retail-on-the-go convenience in Malaysia,” he added.

Available exclusively at Petronas stations nationwide, Setel’s cardless and cashless payment methods also helps reduce physical touch points at the station and smoothens the refuelling process.

Refuelling can be done with no contact of high-touch surface points unlike the use of physical cards like credit, debit and loyalty cards.

Ultimately, Setel also avoids the need to queue in line for cash payments, especially when social distancing is encouraged.

Setel can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android via the Apple Store and Google Play Store respectively.

Launched in July 2018, the mobile app currently provides a new convenience to road users at over 700 Petronas stations nationwide.