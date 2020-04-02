Buy a Volkswagen from the comfort of your home

KUALA LUMPUR: In response to the government’s Movement Control Order (MCO), Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched an online showroom for Malaysians to purchase their desired Volkswagen cars during the period.

With the concept of bringing a ‘dealership’ right to the customer’s fingertip, the eShowroom is a means for the company to remain available digitally to display cars and receive orders, as all Volkswagen dealerships nationwide are closed to ensure the safety of customers as well as its employees.

“The Volkswagen eShowroom was created to offer our customers an alternative solution for those still interested in purchasing a Volkswagen during this MCO, with attractive deals which we believe will ease the purchasing process for our customers,” said VPCM managing director Erik Winter.

Registration and delivery of the vehicle will take place once the MCO period is over.

The Volkswagen eShowroom offers special online deals to car buyers who have had to put their Volkswagen purchase on hold.

These exclusive deals are also available on its flagship store on Lazada.

The promotions throughout the month of April include additional savings and greater deals for all Volkswagen models - with total savings of up to RM8,000, along with one-year free insurance worth up to RM5,500.

Visit the eShowroom at www.volkswagen.com.my/shopping-tools/online-sales or Lazada at www.lazada.com.my/shop/volkswagen-passenger-cars-malaysia for more details.

