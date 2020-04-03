Contribute to the Covid-19 fund through Shell, BonusLink's initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: Shell Malaysia and BonusLink have joined forces to launch a initiative which enables customers to contribute and show their gratitude to the nation’s frontliners against the Covid-19 pandemic.

From now till April 7, BonusLink members can contribute a minimum of 100 points, which is equivalent to RM1, to be channeled directly to the Ministry of Health Malaysia’s (MOH) Tabung Covid-19.

Shell has pledged to match RM1 for every 100 points (RM1) donated during the period. Donations can be made at www.bonuslink.com.my or via the BonusLink app from Google Play and Appstore.

All donations to Tabung Covid-19 will be used to assist MOH to purchase medical equipment, PPEs and other medical necessities.

“The act of caring for others, and looking out for each other is essential for all of us as Malaysians to survive, and thrive through these uncertain and certainly testing time,” said Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd managing director Shairan Huzani Husain.

“Shell is committed to the well-being of the communities where we operate, and we want to do everything we can to help our frontliners in the fight against this global pandemic. We recognize the challenges faced by these brave Malaysians and we hope these care packages, made up of essential items will give our frontliners some needed support”.

Shell Malaysia has also launched a series of outreach initiatives, such as contributing essential items like hand sanitizers, mineral water, food and beverages among other items, to medical frontliners at Hospital Sungai Buloh, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, and Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh.

Additionally, Shell stations located across the country are said to have also contributed essential items to local communities and frontliners. Part of the initiatives include supplying electricity for lamps and fans to temporary tents as well as contributing foods and drinks to local authorities.

“We also have our very own Shell frontliners who are on the ground, every single day, taking care of our customers’ needs, and ensuring the nation’s heroes can get to work and do what they need to for the safety of every Malaysian. As one of Malaysia’s essential service, we are helping to fuel the nation through the dedication of these very frontliners,” said Shairan.

“We are also ensuring care packages are provided to them as our gesture of thanks for their courage in ensuring Shell stations remain open and ready to continue serving customers. They are all our heroes.”