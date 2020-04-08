Honda launches 'TEI' line of merchandise

KUALA LUMPUR: Honda Malaysia recently introduced the ‘TEI’ series, the brand's new line of official merchandise.

Sporting Japanese design elements and inspired by the company's philosophy of "Trust, Equality & Individuality", the series features 21 items in four different collections namely Corporate, Lifestyle, Activewear and Travel.

“Honda Malaysia’s official merchandise has always been well-received by Honda enthusiasts and fans in this country for its trendy and appealing designs. I would like to thank our customers for the strong support shown towards Honda’s Official Merchandise and their passion for the brand,” said Honda Malaysia managing director and chief executive officer Toichi Ishiyama.

“Apart from providing the joy of buying Honda cars to our customers, we would also like them to experience the joy of owning items from Honda’s official merchandise collection which can be incorporated into their daily lives.

"It is therefore our delight to share the new line of Honda Official Merchandise with them which embodies the core values of Honda’s Philosophy. We are confident that Honda customers will appreciate the high quality and uniqueness of the new collection,” added Ishiyama.

The Corporate collection features smart casual clothing to supplement the working adult’s wardrobe while the Lifestyle collection offers exclusives such as a unique reversible bomber jacket that offers two interchangeable designs in one jacket.

Other items in the Lifestyle collection include a water-activated "TEI" fine print 30-inch umbrella - the "TEI" print will appear embossed when it comes in contact with water.

Made for fitness enthusiasts, the Activewear collection has a newly launched sports hijab and reflective activewear shirt for night safety and visibility.

Highlights of the Travel collection include a reflective travel jacket and a specially designed 2-in-1 detachable travel luggage bag - it has a backpack that can be attached to the cabin size luggage bag or detached to be used as a backpack.

All items in the TEI series are priced between RM32 to RM320.