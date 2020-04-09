GoCar, Shell Malaysia offer free transportation for healthcare workers

KUALA LUMPUR: As part of a collaborative effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, GoCar Malaysia and Shell Malaysia have teamed up to provide free transportation for the nation's healthcare frontliners.

From now till April 14, GoCar is offering 200 Nissan Almera located at 127 Shell stations across Peninsular Malaysia for free while Shell is giving out RM30 fuel vouchers.

Registration can be done via the GoCar’s website upon verification of healthcare personnel status online. Once successful, registrants will receive a GoCar promo code worth RM483 that can be used to book a Nissan Almera followed by a Shell Fuel e- voucher worth RM30, delivered via email, on a first come first serve basis.

The initiative aims to help healthcare frontliners including doctors, nurses, physicians, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and administrative staff, to commute easier and safer from their place of stay to hospitals, clinics, and quarantine centres.

“At GoCar, we strive to act fast to give back to the community in any way possible, now more than ever. We are excited to work on this with one of our biggest partners, Shell Malaysia, who shares and supports the same value too. As our frontliners continue working tirelessly for us, we are doing our part to keep them safe by helping them travel in isolation in GoCars with Shell supporting the necessary petrol needed,” said GoCar Malaysia chief executive officer Alan Cheah.

Cheah said that stringent measures had been taken, particularly sanitisation and hygiene, to ensure the cars were worry-free after the company saw the need to ramp up the frequency for cars to be cleaned and disinfected since the outbreak.

“It is our main priority to ensure our cars are continuously cleaned for all GoCar members to use, especially in a time like this. This also means we have to monitor our own frontliners’ well-being closely and make sure they are safe on the job.

"Aside from taking body temperature and monitoring their health daily, all on-ground staff are given a comprehensive cleaning kit consisting of face masks, hand gloves, hand sanitisers, disinfectant sprays, and anti-bacterial fabric sprays to be used while on duty. They have also been placing and replenishing anti-bacterial wet tissues in each car for the convenience of all GoCar members to use whenever needed,” he added.

Shell on its part has been actively implementing several safety measures and prevention guidelines such as hourly sanitisation, social distancing markers as well as tracking and monitoring the health of all site staff at its stations nationwide.

At the same time, Shell has contributed care packages to various hospitals and launched a nationwide donation drive with BonusLink. Next, the company is working on providing face masks to Shell Fleet Card customers and their drivers as well as to commercial truckers.

Shell Malaysia Trading and Shell Timur managing director Shairan Huzani Husain said: “Shell Malaysia is pleased to join forces with GoCar to offer a more convenient and safe way for our healthcare frontliners to travel. With our wide network of Shell stations across the country, we are able to make these GoCars easily available to our frontliners at 127 stations nationwide, and at the same time fuel their journeys to where they must go.

"We are all striving to do what we can to heed the nation’s call to flatten the Covid-19 curve, and Shell is undertaking this initiative to ensure our nation’s health frontliners are able to go well in their journeys to the battleground of this pandemic. While Shell continues to show support towards the healthcare frontliners, the well-being of our site staff and customers remain as a priority. Thanks to our own frontliners, Shell is able to give customers a peace of mind when they are at our stations,” Shairan added.