Job openings at Harley-Davidson in JB

Newsflash - Harley-Davidson is opening its third official dealership in the country, and they’re looking to hire.

The new 12,000 sq ft dealership located along Jalan Skudai in Johor Baru is looking to fill up positions which include sales consultant, service consultant, senior technician, boutique consultant, parts and accessories consultant, parts and warehouse executive, operations cum administration executive, and finance executive.

“You are welcome as you are — Whatever your background, approach or even attire, we expect you to come as you are and always bring your best,” said Goh Brothers Capital chairman Goh Kian Sin.

“We believe employees do their best of work when they are free to be themselves. This recites, our dress code is casual and all types of work styles are welcome except it must be Harley-Davidson theme.”

The new dealership will be operated under Goh Brothers Motorcycles Sdn Bhd, a company under Goh Brothers Capital.

The group is also operating two other authorised dealerships known as Harley-Davidson of Petaling Jaya and Harley-Davidson of Penang which was appointed by Didi Resources Sdn. Bhd, the sole distributor for Harley-Davidson in Malaysia, together with Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

“We continue to believe in the Harley-Davidson brand and take the opportunity during this period to construct and invest in both hardware and software, the latter being very important as we cultivate the mindset of our people to be even better in terms of system and processes while we seek more new talents to add value to our organisation.”

Interested parties can submit their application to [email protected].