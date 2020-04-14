Book a Subaru online for RM188

KUALA LUMPUR: TC Subaru Sdn Bhd – the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia – has introduced its new Online Booking campaign as an initiative for its enthusiasts and customers to purchase a brand-new car from the comfort of their home during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Two models are available with the scheme at the moment, namely the brand-new XV and the Forester. Bookings can be secured with a fee of just RM188.

All customers need to do is to fill out the Online Booking form at Subaru Asia’s website.

Once the form submission is successful, customers will receive a unique booking code via an email before a Subaru sales advisor will then be in touch within five working days to confirm the booking.

From there, customers may follow up with the next course of action including test drive, viewing of the car and loan application once the MCO is lifted.

The Subaru XV crossover is offered in three variants (XV 2.0i, XV 2.0i-P and XV GT Edition 2.0i-P) with prices from RM117,788.

The Subaru Forester comes in three variants as well (Forester 2.0i-L, Forester 2.0i-S, and Forester 2.0i-S Eyesight), priced from RM149,788.

The campaign runs from now until the MCO is lifted.