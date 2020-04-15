Toyota Malaysia opens online showroom

KUALA LUMPUR: Toyota Malaysia have taken their Movement Control Order (MCO) initiative to the digital realm and joined the list of automotive companies to have their very own online showroom.

The online showroom allows users to make a variety of purchasing options they could normally look forward to while at a physical outlet.

This includes going through list of available models on sale, booking test drives, loan calculator, sales and services locator, aftersales services, and pretty much finding out the latest news and updates on the company's promotions and activties.

"Browse our lineup and get to know about our latest offerings from the comfort and safety of your home or get in touch with our ever friendly sales advisors," Toyota's statement reads.

Donation of plastic seat covers to general hospitals.

Besides setting up their online store, Toyota has kept themselves busy throughout the MCO period through various initiatives to aid and contribute to the nation's frontliners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Most of us are staying home, many are at the frontlines and some of us are reaching out to do what we can to support our fight against Covid-19 together," the statement adds.

Contribution of food, drinks, fans, extension wires and hand sanitizers to frontliners at medical and police camps, as well as police stations.

"For our police force and the Malaysian Relief Agency, we've donated at least 10,000 covers for seats, gear knobs and steering wheels, each, while our outlets have also gathered to provide assistance in the form of food, masks and other essentials at their respective locations for hospitals, clinics, and aid centres."

"Wherever you are and whatever you are doing to help overcome this situation together, Toyota stands alongside you. Because together, we are strong."