SOCAR unveils business mobility plan to aid businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: In the company's effort to further assist businesses with transport solutions, SOCAR Mobility Malaysia launched its business mobility plan.

The SOCAR Business Mobility plan is aimed at delivery agents as well as small and medium enterprises, where cars would be made available for both short and long term periods at an affordable price across Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru and Ipoh.

As part of the first phase of the plan's rollout during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, the packages are priced from as low as RM4 per hour and as low as RM200 for 5 days.

Delivery agents and business operators would have a variety of cars to choose from - Perodua Axia, Honda City, Honda Jazz, Toyota Vios, Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Rush and many more.

“At SOCAR Malaysia, we are committed to helping businesses during these challenging times.

"We understand that it may be a difficult time for businesses to operate during the MCO and they may be experiencing losses, hence we would like to do our part in encouraging these home businesses to carry on with minimal disruption," said SOCAR Mobility Malaysia chief executive officer Leon Foong.

"We chose to rollout the first phase of SOCAR Business Mobility plan during this time to help lessen the burden of operating cost and at the same time be a reliable alternative for these business operators,”

Delivery agents as well as small and medium business (SME) operators who are interested in utilising the SOCAR Business Mobility plan would need to log on to the official website, https://socar.my/bizmobility, and register their details.

Successful applicants will then be notified with a promo code that can be applied and redeemed on the SOCAR app.

Other benefits include free petrol worth 20km for every hour booked (capped at 240km for 12 hours booking) and SOCAR-2-YOU delivery service for areas within the coverage area.

SOCAR has stated that they understand the cash flow needs for small vendors and will be offering a pre-topped up petrol card option upon request via email at [email protected]

The SOCAR Mobility Business however is not applicable for the one-way Intercity discount.

The final payable amount is subject to the selection of car model, insurance and service tax while car models are subject to availability.

For more detailed information and also on the terms and conditions for the SOCAR Business Mobility, visit https://socar.my/bizmobility.