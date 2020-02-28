Call for entries to Sunway-Oxbridge Essay competition

The Sunway-Oxbridge Essay competition, is now back in its seventh year, and offering up to RM190,000 in the form of bursaries, and up to RM28,000 in cash and Sunway PALS points.

The competition calls for original essay submissions from students from secondary schools that are using the Malaysian national curriculum.

This year, the competition which is divided into two categories, explores the idea and theme of ‘integrity’.

Sunway Education Group and Sunway University chief executive officer Dr Elizabeth Lee said: “The Sunway-Oxbridge Essay Competition is a great opportunity for students to develop their mastery of the English Language and other soft skills necessary to thrive in the future job market.”

Sunway Group deputy chairman Tan Sri Razman Hashim said that since 2014, Sunway has worked with the Ministry of Education, and the Oxford and Cambridge Society of Malaysia to bring this essay competition across Malaysia in a cohesive goal to elevate the standard of English amongst secondary school students.

“This programme is part of Sunway’s corporate responsibility encapsulated in the #SunwayForGood initiative, which is our pledge to continue to do good and to stand alongside Malaysians for good.

“Driven by one of our key pillars, education, we strive towards advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education. Since the launch of the competition in 2014, the total number of entries has reached more than 16,000,” he added.

Contestants in Category A (Form 1 to Form 3 students) are requested to construct an essay of between 200 and 350 words on “How is integrity applied into our everyday lives?”, while contestants in Category B (Form 4 to Form 5 students) are invited to articulate their thoughts in a 500 to 650-word essay on the topic of “How is integrity applied into our everyday lives? Why is it important in this competition?”

The main prize winner of both categories will be given a cash prize of RM5,000 and a Sunway bursary valued up to more than RM29,000 each.

The second prize winners will each receive RM3,000 cash and a Sunway bursary valued at RM15,000 while the third prize winners will each receive RM1,000 cash and a Sunway bursary worth RM10,000 each.

Consolation prizes will comprise a cash prize of RM500 and a Sunway bursary of RM5,000. All prizes include award certificates and trophies.

Submissions are open from February 12 to March 11 2020 (closing at 1.00pm). Only a single piece of writing will be accepted per student and all writings are to be submitted through the official portal. The winners will be announced on June 25 2020 via the official website at https://www.sunway.com.my/essay/ and email.

The Sunway-Oxbridge Essay Competition is organised by the Sunway Group, The Oxford & Cambridge Society Malaysia, Jeffrey Cheah Foundation, Sunway University and Monash University Malaysia with support from Sunway PALS. The competition is also fully endorsed by the Ministry of Education.