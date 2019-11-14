The ultimate MacBook Pro

IF you’ve been wishing for a larger screen on a MacBook, then your wish is granted as Apple has just released a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

This new machine features an immersive 16-inch Retina display, up to 80 percent faster performance, and a new Magic Keyboard.

The MacBook is not just big by size but also the most powerful one in Apple’s line to date.

Under its hood are the latest 8-core processors, up to 64GB of memory, next-generation graphics with up to 8GB of VRAM and a new advanced thermal design, making it the most powerful MacBook Pro ever.

With those raw power, this machine is targeted at developers, photographers, filmmakers, scientists, music producers and anyone who relies on a Mac realise their computing-intensive work.

Magic keyboard

To give users a better typing experience, Apple uses a new Magic Keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism and 1mm travel for a more satisfying key feel.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro also includes a six-speaker sound system, longer battery life, Touch Bar, Touch ID, the Force Touch trackpad and the Apple T2 Security Chip.



The new Magic Keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook.

“Our pro customers tell us they want their next MacBook Pro to have a larger display, blazing-fast performance, the biggest battery possible, the best notebook keyboard ever, awesome speakers and massive amounts of storage, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers all of that and more,” says Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing.

Largest Retina display

The Retina display on this 16-inch MacBook is not just massive but also considered as the best in the industry currently.

It features a brilliant 500 nit, P3 wide colour gamut, a resolution of 3072x1920 and a higher pixel density of 226 ppi, delivering nearly 6 million pixels and an even more immersive front-of-screen experience.

According to Apple, each display is individually calibrated in the factory for accurate gamma, white point and primary colours.

Advanced thermal design

Running this machine at higher power over a period of time should be no problem as it comes with the most advanced thermal architecture ever in a MacBook.

The sophisticated fan design features a larger impeller with extended blades along with bigger vents, resulting in a 28 percent increase in airflow, while the heat sink is 35 percent larger, enabling significantly more heat dissipation than before. Together, these advancements in cooling capacity allow the 16-inch MacBook Pro to sustain up to 12 more watts during intensive workloads than the previous design.

Processing power

Whether compiling code, editing multi-cam video or doing 3D animation, MacBook Pro users need pro-level compute power they can take on the go. To deliver blazing fast performance, the 16-inch MacBook Pro features the latest 6- and 8-core 9th-generation processors with Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz, which deliver up to 2.1 times faster performance than the quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro.1 Its powerful CPUs, combined with faster memory up to 64GB for the first time, and its more advanced thermal design, will enable pro workflows never before possible on a MacBook Pro.

When compared to the previous-generation quad-core MacBook Pro:

• Photographers can apply complex edits to photographs 1.7 times faster in Photoshop.

• Music producers can play back massive multi-track projects with up to 2.1 times more Amp Designer plug-ins in Logic Pro X.

• Scientists and researchers will benefit from 2.1 times faster simulation of dynamical systems in MATLAB.

• Developers using Xcode can compile code up to 1.8 times faster.

Graphics power

Those in the work line creating big game titles, rendering a complex 3D scene or colour grading a blockbuster film., this new MacBook Pro would definitely pleases them.

The on-board new AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics — the first 7nm mobile discrete GPUs for pro users, paired with GDDR6 video memory and with an 8GB VRAM option for the first time, will enable to tackle GPU-intensive tasks faster than ever.



Pro-level computing power on-the-go for compiling code, editing video or doing 3D animation.

Customers who choose the standard configuration will see 2.1 times faster graphics performance than the previous standard configuration. Those who opt for the highest-end graphics options will see up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous high-end configuration.

When compared to the fastest quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro:

To power all this performance, MacBook Pro features a 100Wh battery — the largest ever in a Mac notebook — for an additional hour of battery life of up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing or Apple TV app video playback.

Monster storage

For pros with massive asset libraries and large projects that need even more storage in a notebook, the new MacBook Pro doubles the SSD storage to 512GB and 1TB on standard configurations. And for the first time, MacBook Pro can be configured with a staggering 8TB of storage — the largest SSD ever in a notebook.

Audio-wise, this machine introduces a completely redesigned six-speaker, high-fidelity sound system designed to bring musicians, podcasters and video editors the most advanced audio experience ever in a notebook. New Apple-patented force-canceling woofers use dual opposed speaker drivers to reduce unwanted vibrations that distort sound.

macOS

Pro users love the power, reliability and productivity built into macOS — designed to take full advantage of Mac hardware, deliver robust features with the highest possible performance and work seamlessly with other Apple devices. Dark Mode highlights pro content while controls recede into the background on the Mac’s stunning Retina display. Sidecar, a new feature in macOS Catalina, lets users leverage iPad as a second display or as a high-precision tablet input device using Apple Pencil. Files on macOS can be quickly browsed with visuals and easy access to metadata with Gallery View in Finder. Along with a robust ecosystem of third-party apps and devices, macOS includes Apple apps like Safari, Mail, Pages, Numbers and Keynote, and supports high-performance apps like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X and Xcode.

Pricing

Starting at RM10,499, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is coming soon to Malaysia.