TECH: Huawei unveils foldable Mate Xs

KUALA LUMPUR: Huawei has launched its second foldable device called the Mate Xs.

The crème de la crème device features Kirin 990 5G SoC and an improved Falcon Wing Design, capable of delivering powerful performance and a seamless user experience.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said “The Huawei Mate X was our first foray into the foldable category and it set the standard for the industry, while the Mate Xs raises the bar further with even more powerful connectivity and integrated user experiences. It’s the fastest 5G smartphone of its class.”

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group

BETTER PERFORMANCE

The Mate Xs offers a FullView experience with an 8-inch outwards-folding display enabled by the new mechanical hinge design.

Made with a zirconium-based liquid metal, the upgraded hinge is much more durable, facilitating a better full 180-degree fold.

Folded, the Mate Xs is a dual-screen smartphone featuring a 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.38-inch secondary screen. Unfolded, the smartphone becomes an 8-inch tablet with Flying Fish Fin Cooling System that is designed for the foldable form factor. This unique cooling system utilises flexible graphene with microscopic crevices that allow it to fold along with the device and cover the full surface area for even, effective cooling.

FASTER DEVICE

Powered by the Kirin 990 5G, the SoC includes an octa-core CPU comprising two super-sized custom Cortex-A76 cores, two large custom Cortex-A76 cores and four small Cortex-A55 cores, running at a base clock of 2.86GHz, the new Mate Xs is basically a more powerful performer than the previous Mate X.

Graphics processing is handled by the 16-core Mali-G76 GPU, the most powerful GPU on Huawei handsets, while AI demands are supported by an NPU built on Huawei’s Da Vinci architecture.

CAMERA SYSTEM

Continuing Huawei’s heritage, the Huawei Mate Xs is bestowed with a flagship camera system. Arranged into a vertical array along the sidebar, the SuperSensing Leica Quad Camera system features a 40MP main camera (wide-angle, f/1.8), 16MP ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2), 8MP telephoto camera (f/2.4, OIS) and 3D Depth Sensing Camera. The camera system supports a combination of OIS and AI Image Stabilisation for super steady shots and up to 30X hybrid zoom. As an all-scenario camera system, it also supports up to ISO 204800 for capturing incredible photos in low light environments.

FOR MULTI-TASKING

The Huawei Mate Xs natively supports Multi-Window which allows for two apps to be displayed side by side and interact with each other. Text, images and documents can be transferred as easily as dragging and dropping the content from one app to the other.

A dock located at the bottom of the screen provides a space for users to assign apps for quick launch. When two apps are open concurrently, users may launch a third app using the Floating Window feature, which can be used to take care of small tasks such as responding to text messages without exiting the current apps.

The Mate Xs runs on EMUI10.0.1, an Android Open Source Project-based operating system. It not only combines enhanced performance with improved security, but also supports the Multi-screen Collaboration feature, which is developed with Huawei’s distributed technology at its foundation. This feature breaks down the boundaries between Windows and Android devices.

Besides that, the Huawei Mate Xs is one of the first Huawei devices to launch with a revamped Huawei AppGallery, Huawei’s official app distribution platform.

The Huawei Mate Xs is currently priced at €2,499 with no price announced for Malaysian market yet.