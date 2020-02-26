TECH: More powerful MateBook X Pro

KUALA LUMPUR: Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced the new Huawei MateBook X Pro.

The slim notebook comes with touch-enabled Ultra FullView display, better consumption, performance and connectivity.

Being super portable at just 1.33kg, the laptop is targeted at jet-setting business users and professional creators. On the outside, the device sports a metallic unibody with a premium sandblasted finish.

Its display has a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio with an unconventional 3:2 aspect ratio, which Huawei said is much more suited for productivity and content creation compared to mainstream widescreens.

Under its hood is either Intel Core i7-10510U or i5-10210U processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX250.

It runs on 2GB GDDR5 for a smooth experience in every scenario from graphic and video editing, to gaming and multimedia content consumption.

For cooling, the laptop houses an intelligent cooling system that dynamically switches between active and passive modes for efficient and silent cooling performance, while the two Huawei Shark Fin Fans 2.0 feature larger fins to produce a higher air output with real-time system temperature monitoring.

Besides that, Huawei has also designed the MateBook X Pro to operate longer by putting in a big 56Wh 4 battery coupled with a proprietary power-saving mode.

Featuring a 65W Type-C portable adapter, it can be used with a range of charging outputs which users can use to charge both laptop and smartphones.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro also supports fast Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for a quicker data transmission.

MORE CONNECTED

Laptops in the future will be more intelligent, more efficient and more connected. Catering for all scenarios with intention to delivers interactive experience that seamlessly incorporates laptop with phone, Huawei also fits its devices with Multi-screen Collaboration, a function of Huawei Share.

It enables file transfer between laptop and smartphone and also seamless collaboration between the two devices.

By building on powerful processing capability and the basic system capabilities of the MateBook, Huawei was able to clear the obstacle between the basic architecture of Windows and Android systems, realising the full potential by seamlessly connecting the two.

At the same time, laptop accessories such as the keyboard, camera, microphone and mouse can now be used as peripherals of your smartphone, providing a more convenient user experience.

The laptop is then able to share more advanced office applications with your phone to uncover a brand new office experience that includes your phone, for a much more secure and convenient office environment.

Besides that, the laptop also offers Fingerprint Power Button and recessed camera.

The Fingerprint Power Button lets users quickly authenticate identity on power up, while the recessed camera protects users’ privacy while maximising the display area.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The new MateBook X Pro will be available from April, 2020 in Europe, Asia Pacific, Russia, Latin America, Japan, and the Middle East.

Its prices are as below:

Huawei MateBook X Pro i5/16GB/512GB /Touchscreen €1,499.

Huawei MateBook X Pro i5/16GB/512GB/MX250/Touchscreen €1,699.

Huawei MateBook X Pro i7/16GB/1TB/MX250/Touchscreen €1,999.