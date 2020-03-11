All LinkedIn job interviews to be conducted online due to Covid-19

AS companies and businesses work to keep themselves, their employees, and the public healthy in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, LinkedIn has decided to conduct all its job interviews with candidates exclusively online.

Some companies have been encouraging their employees to work from home for their health and safety while others have even begun to delay conducting interviews entirely until the outbreak risk subdues.

LinkedIn is the most recent company to announce that all interviews will take place purely online, an arrangement that could worry some less tech-savvy candidates. In any case, whether an applicant decides to delay their interview until a later date when it can be done in person or opts to do it online, the company states their candidacy will not be affected.

Google, Facebook, and Amazon have all made similar decisions this week.

This decision demonstrates the latest way in which the coronavirus outbreak is affecting companies and businesses worldwide. Though such changes introduce major professional inconveniences in most cases, they also could inspire a push towards a more digitalised world. - Relaxnews