TECH: Here's how you can maximise connectivity and collaboration during Covid-19 outbreak

THE Covid-19 outbreak has caused many people to work from home as companies take preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus.

If you're one of those affected and need to work from home using the iOS platform, here are some tips on how you can maximise your productivity.

1. iCloud: If you are using Apple devices, your stuff, like photos, files, notes and more are safe, up to date and available wherever you are. This cloud storage works automatically. iCloud is also compatible with Windows as well.

2. Collaboration on Pages, Numbers and Keynote: Do you know that you can invite others to your documents and work on them together in real time. So regardless of where you are, you can still work with your teammates on that important presentation or project without actually being in the same room. Collaboration is built into the iWork apps on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and iCloud.com. You can see the edits that others make in real time, hide or show editing activity, and more.

3. Communicate via Group FaceTime and iMessage: If you work in groups, you can use Group FaceTime as it makes it easy to chat with multiple people at the same time. You can start a Group FaceTime right from the FaceTime app or from a group conversation in the Messages app. The tile of the person speaking gets larger automatically, so you’ll never lose track of the conversation. Meanwhile, iMessage is the Apple messaging service you get automatically with your Apple ID across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. With iOS 13 and iPadOS, you can share your name and photo when you start or respond to a new message. You can use an Animoji, Memoji, or a custom image for your photo.

4. Notes app: You can also share notes and collaborate on iPhone. In the Notes app, you can send a copy of a note to a friend. You can also invite people to collaborate on a note or on a folder of notes in iCloud, and everyone will see the latest changes.

5. Shared Albums in Photos: Shared Albums let you share photos and videos with just the people you choose — and they can add their own photos, videos, and comments. With Shared Albums, you can choose the photos you want to share, and the people you want to share them with. You can also invite up to 100 of your favourite people to join in, make comments, and even add their own shots. Then you can manage your Shared Album and permanently save any photos that your friends add.

12 useful Apps for business continuity

During this coronavirus "season", break free from the confines of conventional working and embrace your inner nomad.

Here are some apps that may be handy for you.

1. Quip: Quip is a place for teams to create living documents. It combines chat, docs, slides, and spreadsheets in one app, making collaboration fast and easy. With it, you can skip the endless emails, meetings, document versions by working simpler and faster. It's available for Mac, iPad and iPhone.

2. Slack: This app brings team communication and collaboration into one place so you can get more work done, whether you belong to a large enterprise or a small business. Tick off your to-do list and make progress on your projects by bringing the right people, conversations, tools and information you need together. Slack is available on any device, so you can find and access your team and your work whether you’re at your desk or on the go.

3. Trello: Trello is a visual tool for organising your work and life. Join more than 35 million registered users to organise all your projects at work, at home, or anywhere in between. Whether you’re planning a website design project, vacation, or company off-site, Trello is infinitely customisable and flexible for your every need.

4. Allegory: Allegory is a powerful notes app with a beautiful iOS-centric UI. The minimal and focused writing experience, combined with an impressive set of powerful features, makes this the ideal choice for everyone. The app removes the complexity of most markdown editors, presenting a minimal UI that’s welcoming for casual writers and note-takers as well as more attuned authors, making it a great app for you to pick up regardless of your background and skill level.

5. Buffer: With the Buffer Publish mobile app, you get the intuitive social media planning and scheduling experience that has made Buffer a favorite tool for marketers, plus powerful new publishing features built especially for Instagram.

6. Asana: Whether you’re between meetings or in line for a latte, use Asana to quickly capture tasks, to-dos, reminders, and ideas. Get updates from coworkers, organise tasks and projects for work, or manage your to-do list for the day. With Asana’s mobile app, you can stay on top of your work from anywhere.

7. Microsoft Word: The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view and share your files with others quickly and easily. Send, view and edit Office docs attached to emails from your phone with this powerful word processing app from Microsoft. With Word, your Office moves with you. Whether you’re a blogger, writer, journalist, columnist, student or a project manager working on documentation, Word is as handy as you want it to be.

8. Microsoft Outlook: Outlook lets you bring all of your email accounts and calendars in one convenient spot. Whether it’s staying on top of your inbox or scheduling the next big thing, we make it easy to be your most productive, organised and connected self.

9: SignEasy: SignEasy is the easiest way to sign any document on your iPhone and iPad, and as legally binding as using a pen. Downloaded over 6 million times.

10: Dropbox: Dropbox lets you back up photos and videos, and access files stored on any of your computers or mobile devices from anywhere. And with advanced sharing features, it’s easy to send any file, large or small, to anyone.

11: Evernote: Evernote helps you focus on what matters most and have access to your information when you need it. Input typed notes or scan handwritten notes.

12: Noisli: Noisli is mainly used to drown out annoying noises in order to better concentrate and to enhance productivity, or to create a pleasant audio environment for relaxing or sleeping.