TECH: OPPO launches Find X2 5G series

KUALA LUMPUR: OPPO has launched its latest range of premium flagship devices called the Find X2 5G Series.

The Find X2 is the first smartphone to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 mobile platform, promising a 5G network support.

In addition to its fast 5G speed, the new Find X2 supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging technology, which lets its users to fully charge the battery in 38 minutes.

To ensure safe charging process, OPPO equipped the phone with five levels of protection embedded into the power adapter, wire, and the device itself. There is also custom-designed battery safety monitoring chip which monitors the battery status during charging and tracks real-time battery health.

Besides that, the phone uses a 4,200mAh battery (Find X2 Pro has a 4,260mAh battery), and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and the company’s X55 5G modem-RF System, which supports multi-gigabit speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps.

In terms of gaming capabilities, the Snapdragon 865 mobile is supplemented by the new Adreno 650 GPU, which comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features mobile gaming with desktop-level performance.

IMAGING SYSTEM

The Find X2 Pro 5G is equipped with OPPO’s most powerful triple-camera Ultra Vision Camera system which received 1st place in DXOMark rating.

The system is the first to support All Pixel omni-directional PDAF (Phase-detect auto focus) with 12-bit image capturing capabilities on a mobile device. The All Pixel omni-directional PDAF technology allows lightning-fast autofocusing, while the 12-bit image capturing ensures maximum details.

Its main camera is a 48MP camera that is powered by a customised Sony IMX689 sensor. The phone also has a 48MP ultra wide-angle camera with Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13MP periscope telephoto camera that supports both optical and electronic stabilisation.

When working in tandem, the Find X2 Pro has a hybrid zoom of 10x and a digital zoom up to 60x.

Another aspect of photography that the Find X2 Series 5G is boasting is its low-light photography. With an updated low-light camera algorithm OPPO introduced Ultra Night Mode 3.0 on the phone which comes with the new Ultra Dark Mode.

The Find X2 is the first smartphone to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 mobile platform.

DESIGN

The Find X2 Series are available in two colours—black ceramic and orange vegan leather. The ceramic variant is made using a micron-etching process with anti-slip properties while the vegan leather version is made with high-end PU that offers a soft and delicate finish.

In terms of protection against the elements, there’s no need to worry about minor spills as the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G has an IP68 rating, while the OPPO Find X2 5G has an IP54 rating.

Both devices run on OPPO’s ColorOS 7.1, an operating system based on the Android 10 OS, developed to make navigation as intuitive as possible. OPPO’s ColorOS 7.1 offers reduced contrast for better eye comfort, standardised look and feel of more than 200 third-party app icons (Dark mode included).

AVAILABILITY

The OPPO Find X2 5G will be available at RM3,999 while the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G is priced at RM4,599. Consumers can pre-order OPPO Find X2 from March 6, 2020 to March 13, 2020 (the Pro version can be ordered until March 20, 2020) to receive a VOOC Flash charge powerbank worth RM229 and an extended one-year warranty with three months screen protection worth RM299 totalling the amount of freebies at RM528.