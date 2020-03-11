Honor devices get Magic UI 3.0 updates

KUALA LUMPUR: HONOR has announced that the HONOR 20, HONOR 20 PRO, HONOR View 20 and HONOR 9X smartphones will start receiving the latest Magic UI 3.0 update in batches, while HONOR 10 Lite and HONOR 20 Lite will receive the update in May.

The Android-based Magic UI 3.0 update will introduce UX design with a slew of user-friendly features to create a one-stop, all-scenario intelligent living ecosystem for young people around the world.

NEW UX DESIGN

Furnishing devices with a new look that boasts an all new Dark Mode, the latest update allows users to navigate their smartphone more comfortably. Backed by research from the Huawei Human Factors Lab, the upgraded feature strikes an optimal contrast between text and the background, increasing the legibility and minimising visual fatigue. Colour saturation is also fine-tuned with this new user interface to ensure greater consistency between the normal and dark mode.

ENHANCED VISUAL

With the Magic UI 3.0, users can expect quicker and smoother feedback when navigating the smartphone. The update introduces smoother transitions between applications and more animations such as spring motion. When users swipe up to minimise an application, the animation follows the trajectory of the swipe, allowing a stronger visual feedback to facilitate a more enhanced experience.

SEAMLESS ECOSYSTEM

Dedicated to building a seamless ecosystem and strengthening the “1+8+N” all-scenario IoT strategy, the upgraded Magic UI 3.0 version facilitates cross-system interaction and allows mobile to laptop connections on the HONOR View 20, HONOR 20 and HONOR 20 PRO. By simply switching on the NFC function and WIFI on the smartphones and pairing up with a laptop via Bluetooth or a QR code, users can transfer images and files, as well as play music seamlessly.

PRO FEATURES

Besides improvements in the UX design, which make professional photography on-the-go possible, users can also implement filters directly from the viewfinder before the shot is taken. The camera app sports a more modernised look with a more visible zoom bar to allow users to adjust the degree of magnification more easily. Users will also be prompted when they switch camera modes. Likewise, the Magic UI 3.0 makes video recording hassle-free with accessible features such as the assistive grid, horizontal level and timer.

SECURITY

The latest software update promises consistent peak performance within a safely connected environment: all devices updated to Magic UI 3.0 will be safeguarded through the self-developed Trusted Execution Environment operating system. Certified with CC EAL5+, the microkernel achieves the highest level of security certification available for global consumer device OS.

Sensitive operations such as payment and authentication run through this isolated, secure system to prevent interception and theft. With connection setup, data transfer and information storage between devices all encrypted in this protected environment to guarantee privacy, Magic UI 3.0 supports app sandboxing for standardised app permission management.