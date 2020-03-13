Where heroes roam

With an enthralling storyline, endearing characters and loads of content, this new offering in The Legend of Heroes franchise is worth your while.

THE Legend of Heroes is one of those rare gems that isn’t easy to find, especially when the trend has shifted towards action-based gameplay.

Can the latest entry in the series, Trails of Cold Steel 3, deliver the much-needed slam dunk? Let’s find out.

WHAT’S THE GAME ABOUT?

It’s a direct sequel to the previous two games, taking place 1 1/2 years after the second entry in the Cold Steel subseries.

Rean Schwarzer reprises his role as the protagonist but this time he’s a military professor at Thors Branch Campus in Leeves.

There is a brand new Class VII, initially consisting of three characters: Altina Orion, Juna Crawford and Kurt Vander. They are later joined by Ash Carbide and Musse Egret.

Aside from teaching, Rean is also tasked by the Imperial government to resolve numerous conflicts arising all over Erebonia, with some unexpected help from old friends.

Amidst his tutelage, the students and professors are inevitably caught in yet another conflict.

It seems Chancellor Gilliath Osborne, the Gnomes and the Ouroboros are lurking in the darkness, with the mysterious “Phastasmal Blaze Plan” resuming once more. It’s up to Rean and the entire Class VII to save the day.

CHANGE IN PERSPECTIVE

The biggest change compared to the previous two entries is that now you are a professor instead of a student.

However, the game is similar to before, just that it’s now set in the Thors Branch Campus at Leeves.

It may be a different place, but the layout is basically the same. You have a variety of shops at Leeves, Radio Trista, a church and the school campus itself.

While it may be limited at first, you will slowly unlock more places as you progress through the game.

Interestingly, you will bump into familiar faces in the new branch campus. One character I can say without spoiling the story is Towa Herschel, who works as an instructor alongside Rean.

These people, along with “newer additions” later in the game, aren’t there just for cameo appearances. They will serve a role in the game, either by story or function.

The game will progress by calendar dates, with each day being different than others. Some days you will have missions that you have to undertake as part of the Thors curriculum. On other days, you have a free day where you can freely do quests and attend bonding events with certain characters.

Bonding events will lead to cutscenes with specific characters that can lead to a special final event with them.

Some characters, like Claire Rieveldt, will yield powerful equipment when you’ve maxed out your bonding points. As bonding points are limited, you will have to plan who you’d rather spend time with.

Towards the second half of each chapter, you will have field studies where you will be going to various areas in Erebonia to further the story.

It’s like previous games, where you will have to help solve the problems at the area and beat the boss.

The scary part here is that there are usually a few things that can be easily missed. It may be tedious but if you’re a seasoned JRPG veteran, it should be fairly obvious what you can do.

SIMPLE TO PLAY, HARD TO MASTER

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 uses a turn-based combat system.

Like previous entries, however, the area plays a major role for both allies and enemies.

If you choose attack and the enemy is within range, the character will move in to attack. If the enemy is too far, the character will move as close as possible to the enemy with the bonus of having their next turn coming earlier than usual.

Each attack has the potential to “Unbalance” an enemy, which can deal bonus damage and allow a linked character to perform a secondary attack.

With enough Brave Points, you can execute special Linked Attacks which can inflict even more damage and cause the target’s Break gauge to decrease even lower.

When an opponent’s Break gauge is low, the next attack will put them in a Break state. This will allow you to maximise your damage potential.

Magic is easy as you only have to ensure that enemies are within range of the attack but it takes up more time to execute.

While this may seem complicated, it will become second nature to you very quickly as you play the game.

To make things interesting, some turns may have a special effect added on which will be shown on the Character Turn Indicator.

This could be free heals, zero-time casting and even status effects. This makes the game less predictable and adds another layer of challenge to the combat.

What’s new in the game is the Brave Order system. In each turn, players can execute Brave Orders which yield positive effects to the party, including strength buffs and healing.

This will consume Brave Points, which is shared for Linked Attacks so players will have to choose carefully what to use it for.

CONCLUSION

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 is one of the best JRPGs in recent times.

You have an enthralling storyline, an endearing cast of characters and chock-full of content to enjoy. In fact, it took me close to 100 hours to complete it.

The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel 3 gets an 8 out of 10 rating.

Pros

• Enthralling storyline

• Colourful cast of characters

• Combat system has good strategic depth

• Packed with content to enjoy

• It eases you into the combat system





Cons

• English voice actors sound awkward

• Too many characters to juggle

• Ends on a cliffhanger

















