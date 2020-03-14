TECH: Apple to host developer event online and temporarily close all stores outside of Greater China due to Covid-19

APPLE has announced that it will still host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, but will do it an all-new online format instead. This is said due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides that, the Cupertino-based company will also shut all its stores outside of Greater China until March 27, 2020 to minimise the spread of the disease, said CEO Tim Cook in his tweets.

WWDC is an event where the Cupertino-based company showcases its new software and technologies for software developers.

Apple said the new online format will be packed with content for consumers, press and developers alike, opening up opportunities for millions of creative and innovative developers to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, and engage with Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple users worldwide.

“The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full programme with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Meanwhile, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said with all of the new projects and technologies the company has been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big.

“I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interact in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms,” he said.

The WWDC 2020 programme will provide Apple’s entire global developer community, which now includes more than 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries and regions, and the next generation of app developers with the insights and tools needed to turn their ideas into a reality.

Apple also announced it will commit US$1 million to local San Jose organisations, the city where WWDC is held yearly, to offset associated revenue loss as a result of WWDC 2020’s new online format.

Apple's WWDC is not the first major tech event to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Last month Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was cancelled, followed by Facebook’s F8 developer conference and the Game Developer Conference. Snap has also cancelled its second Snap Partner Summit scheduled to take place next month in Los Angeles.