TECH: More ways to get creative and entertained

IF you’re on iOS platform, here are some activities that you can do to keep you entertained and occupied during this Movement Control Order (MCO).

For example, the Today, Apps and Games Tabs on the App Store are filled with collections and stories that can help you discover new content every day. There are various apps for staying healthily from home, apps to help you stay in touch with loved-ones, to learn or study from home, become a culinary extraordinaire and more.

You can use this staying-at-home time to learn a new skill you may find some inspiration.

Learn a new skill via these online learning apps: https://itunes.apple.com/story/id1488584145





Learn another Asian language: https://itunes.apple.com/story/id1465154099





Learn to beat stress with meditation: https://itunes.apple.com/story/id1440220076





Keep your mind fit! https://itunes.apple.com/story/id1266290406





Learn a new musical instrument: https://itunes.apple.com/story/id1435992658





Become a watercolour artist: https://itunes.apple.com/story/id1367724269





Nature sketching fun: https://itunes.apple.com/story/id1407698700





Write your debut novel: https://itunes.apple.com/story/id1300536320





Become a master calligrapher: https://itunes.apple.com/story/id1347184164





Games

If you’re looking for something fun to entertain your kids, check out these apps and games below.

Family Style: Co-op Kitchen (Nopri, LLC) is fun for the whole family! Swipe ingredients around a circle to complete recipes. It's delightful chaos.

Crossy Road Castle (Hipster Whale), the newest addition to Apple Arcade, brings back all your favourite characters as they move away from the streets and into the tallest towers. How high can you climb?

Lego Duplo World (StoryToys) is an open-ended play experience for little ones.

Epic! (Epic Creations Inc) provides more than 35,000 e-books, audiobooks, learning videos, and quizzes for kids 12 and under.

Some of Southeast Asia’s top game developers are making their premium games free for a limited time on the App Store, to provide an additional source of fun and entertainment for those spending time at home.

It starts today and lasts until next Friday. Some of these are from Singapore developers and include, Cat Quest (The Gentlebros), Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! and Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?! (Daylight Studios). From Malaysia, Kings League: Odyssey and Tiny Guardians (Kurechii). Also note this collection of free for a limited time games includes the popular Monument Valley from ustwo games.

Game subscription

Apple Arcade is a game subscription service within the App Store that offers users unlimited access to the entire catalog of 100+ new, exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV. Depending on your jam, here are some recommendations for content on Apple Arcade: five games with incredible stories, Great sports games, relaxing games on Apple Arcade - these should get you started.

Besides playing on games on Apple Arcade, you can also check out the Apple TV+ platform with feature films, such as The Banker starring Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson, Stephen Spielberg’s Amazing Stories (coming soon).

The Apple TV app is free and now available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices. It’s your gateway to Apple Originals from Apple TV+, all your favourite iTunes movies like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and new Apple TV Channels like Tastemade or The Smithsonian Channel Plus.

Music

On Apple Music, meanwhile, there are some updates and new features that will hopefully brighten your day. The Beast 1, a 24/7 radio platform is free when you listen live, you don’t require an Apple Music subscription to access it unlike the other content on platform.

Apple Music hosts have started to record their shows with field equipment from their homes, working virtually via FaceTime on iPhone. Users can tune in for an array of fresh and genre-spanning shows as Beats 1 remains committed to continuing to deliver its eclectic programming to passionate music fans across the globe.

For example, lead anchor Zane Lowe will check in via FaceTime with Elton John, who discusses how his family has been passing time at home and the music they’re turning to. He’ll also check in with Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Hayley Williams, and more.

This weeks’ schedule also include exclusive fan-favourite radio shows from Elton John, The Weeknd, Queens of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, DJ Khaled, Briggs, and more.

Beats 1 is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is a great way to discover new songs and artists, or to keep up with your favourites. Tap in to Beats 1 live for free at apple.co/beats1 or on-demand with an Apple Music subscription.

Sing along time

If you’re struggling to start your day or just need a pick-me up, we’re introducing The Get Up! Mix, Apple Music’s brand new personalised mix full of smile-finding, sing-alonging music that you love.

The Get Up! Mix uses Apple Music’s machine learning algorithms to blend and sequence the perfect playlist that is full of both high energy all-time favourites and a new songs our editors think you'll love. The brand new Get Up! Mix can be found in the For You tab right alongside your personalised Favourites Mix, New Music Mix, Chill Mix and Friends Mix. The playlist will refresh every Monday so add your personalised Get Up! Mix to your library for fresh songs each week.

For those working from home, the Home Office DJ playlist is the perfect soundtrack. Hit play for music from artists like The Weeknd, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and more.