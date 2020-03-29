TECH: New updates for Galaxy S10 and Note10

KUALA LUMPUR: Good news for Samsung Galaxy 10 and Note10 users. Samsung Electronics has announced it will bring new, innovative features on its flagship Galaxy S20 series to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 series through an upcoming software update.

With this update users will be able to capture content with the latest Galaxy camera software technology, including the innovative “Single Take” mode.

Samsung also announced that the varieties of software enhancements will that make the entire Galaxy experience even more enjoyable.

With Single Take, stay in the moment while you capture the moment using integrated AI technology. The feature uses the camera system and AI to capture a number of photos and videos at once and recommends the best shot for you.

The update will also improve the Night Mode feature on the Galaxy S10 series. Now, the Night Hyperlapse available on both Galaxy S10 and Note10 series, you’ll be able to capture even more amazing photos and videos even in low light.

Another feature users of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 series get to enjoy is the Custom Filter where it lets you create your own filter with colours and styles you like from a favourite photo serving as inspiration. This creates a reusable filter that can be applied to future photos when captured.

For the aspiring filmmaker, the Pro Video feature gives you even more control, allowing you to adjust settings like ISO, shutter speed and exposure level. You can also switch between the front and rear cameras while recording video.

INTELLIGENT GALLERY

This update also brings a variety of gallery features to help you organise your content. Thanks to AI technology, with Clean View enabled, the Gallery app automatically groups together similar shots of the same subject for a more organised gallery.

Users can easily review similar shots and select their favourite to serve as the photo group’s thumbnail. When viewing a photo in the gallery, you can zoom in on an image and press Quick Crop, located at the top left-hand corner, to crop photos to your desired size.

EASY SHARING

You can now share more content quickly. With Quick Share, you can see which of your contacts are nearby and share photos, videos, or even large files with multiple people. With Music Share, you can extend your paired Bluetooth connection and you don’t need to disconnect for a friend to play their music on a speaker or car stereo.