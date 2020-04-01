Tech world sees demand surge during MCO

Telcos are doing their part even as online platforms see a surge in demand, writes NUR ZARINA OTHMAN

PEOPLE may be working from home with the Movement Control Order but the tech world is far from quiet.

Thanks to the latest technology, being at home isn’t all that bad.

For one, even as there has been a deluge of fake news, there are many news portals you can trust. Media Prima, for instance, is offering free access during this trying period to all its e-news publications, which include the New Straits Times, Berita Harian and Harian Metro.

TRUSTWORTHY SITES

When it comes to trustworthy news sources, the Media Prima group of companies is high on the list and constantly battles Covid-19 misinformation.

Many tech giants around the world are doing the same too, especially social media platforms.

Facebook and Twitter, for example, not only provide local updates but also what’s happening around the globe as the virus pandemic hits the globe.

According to Statista, a statistics site, there are currently more than 20 million Facebook users in Malaysia.

Facebook has a Coronavirus (Covid-19) Information Centre, which acts as a central place for people to get the latest news and information as well as tips to stay healthy during the pandemic. You can find it at the top of the News our Facebook page.

Telco companies are boosting their network resilience as there is heavier traffic from people staying and working from home. Reuters photo

Both Facebook and Instagram also offer educational pop-ups on top search results connecting them to the Health Ministry or health organisations, including the World Health Organisation

(WHO) every time users search for information related to the virus.

The companies are also actively working with partners to combat misinformation.

According to its spokesperson, Facebook is working closely with its global network of fact-checkers to remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories.

These fake contents have been flagged by leading global health organisations and local health authorities as harmful.

“We are blocking and/or restricting hashtags used to spread misinformation on Instagram, and are conducting proactive sweeps to find and remove as much of this content as we can.

“We are also focusing on claims that are designed to discourage treatment or taking appropriate precautions. This includes claims related to false cures or prevention methods—like drinking bleach — or claims that create confusion about health resources that are available,” says the spokesperson.

FAIR TRADE

Many other parties are also helping to make the online experience safer.

E-commerce platform Shopee, for instance, has released a list of guidelines for its users to be wary of scammers as well as sellers who take advantage of product shortages by increasing prices, especially with sanitisers and face masks.

Its regional managing director Ian Ho says Shopee is committed to the national effort against the pandemic.

“We encourage consumers to continue being considerate and not buy more than they need, so that every Malaysian has access to essential products. We also call on Malaysians to join our efforts in keeping essential products affordable,” he says.





The guidelines listed by Shopee include:

• Reading the product description and reviews from other buyers carefully;

• Using the in-app Shopee Live Chat to verify information;

• Staying away from and reporting overpriced items (such as face masks); and

• Ensuring all transactions take place within its platform to ensure protection under Shopee Guarantee Policy.









While there will be a delay in shipment with the MCO in effect, Shopee promises delivery to all its users.

The platform has also launched its special “Shop Safely From Home” campaign till April 4 for users to purchase their necessities at one place with deals starting at RM0.44 and discounts up to 80 per cent.

Ninja Van Malaysia practises contactless delivery during the MCO period.

KEEPING IT ONLINE

It is almost two weeks into the MCO and one application which constantly helps us keep in touch is WhatsApp.

With more than 60 per cent of Malaysians using WhatsApp, it’s natural that it is also a communication tool used by small businesses.

In media reports, we may have seen people panic buying at supermarkets. What we don’t see is that the online grocers are much occupied as well.

Based on feedback from Lazada, the site has experienced a spike in orders from the start of the MCO. It has been seeing an increasing demand for food, personal care and household cleaning supplies.

“We also see an increase in demand for teleconferencing and computer accessories, as Malaysians search for necessities to create a conducive and productive home-working environment,” says a Lazada Malaysia spokesperson.

He notes with amusement that some panic “clicking” must have occurred as some customers forgot to change the delivery address to their home instead of the usual office address.

The spokesperson adds that there has also been a surge for milk formula and diapers and therefore, “we really want the orders to reach the people safely”.

At the Ninja Van warehouse, there is also a visible increase in the amount of healthcare and household essentials being shipped out.

Adzim Halim, country head of Ninja Van Malaysia, calls on all its users to ensure addresses are correct for the items to be delivered to the right place.

“All address changes can be made for free until tomorrow to ease customers’ worries, we also practise contactless delivery.

“How it works: Our parcel delivery guy will place the parcel at your doorstep. In place of digital signature to acknowledge receipt of parcel, he will practise social distancing and just take a photo of the recipient picking up the parcel.”

Lazada experienced a spike in orders for staple food, personal care and household cleaning supplies. Reuters Photo

A LOGISTIC SOLUTION

Logistics has been the key factor throughout the MCO period. From online shopping to food delivery, with limitation of movement, many choose to have the items delivered instead.

Companies such as Grab and Food Panda have recorded high requests.

Grab Malaysia country head Sean Goh shares that while thousands of its drivers are now “jobless”, the delivery service is soaring and thus many of the drivers do food delivery too.

UNLIMITED ENTERTAINMENT

With the long MCO period underway, many people will be looking for entertainment. Joox, a music streaming platform, offers more than just on-demand music to its listeners.

The company notes that its exclusive karaoke function is well received and there is an increased usage rate by nearly 50 per cent.

“This shows that the pandemic has not affected Malaysians’ love for singing,” says head of Joox Malaysia, Angie Tan.

With a 20 per cent increase in desktop login rate during the MCO, it proves that music is still a welcome entertainment option while one is working.

As part of its support for MCO, Joox is offering freebies for users in support of the stay-at-home campaign.

For instance, itis offering a one-month VIP membership for free.

“We also streamed ‘Stay Home, Stay Tuned’ live concerts where local artistes took part hosting P2P live concerts at their respective homes. The 45-minutes concerts involve two sets of concerts— one in Malay on Saturday, and another in Chinese on Sunday,” explains Tan.

Besides Joox, keeping Malaysians entertained during the period is another streaming provider, Netflix.

It has released a number of new programmes and original series, films and documentaries for Malaysians to enjoy this month.

Streaming platforms offer non-stop entertainment option to those stuck at home during the MCO period.

And then there is Unifi. In its effort to make it “easier” for the masses, Unifi channels on unifi TV are now free, including premium channels.

Chief commercial officer of TM, Anand Vijayan, says: “The move to open up all of our channels and premium content is an incentive for people to stay at home. We will also address other concerns, including the need for more data and technical support.”

THE RISE OF DATA

All the online shopping, delivery services and streaming entertainment won’t be possible without Internet data.

Local telco Maxis, in a statement, says the company understands how important it is to stay connected, especially with friends and family, during the MCO.

Whether voice and video calls, messaging or social media, Maxis is offering free 3GB mobile Internet pass for all Maxis,

Maxis Business and Hotlink postpaid plans, Easy digital top-ups, free 20GB with HotlinkMU purchases and SOS top-ups.

U Mobile is also offering free calls to the national and state-level Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre hotlines, free double hotspot data quota for various plans.

There are also discounts or rebates for food deliveries and daily essentials paid using its standalone universal e-wallet GoPayz.

Just like its competitors, Digi has pledged to maintain the high availability and quality of its network to ensure connectivity is top-notch, especially in residential areas, data centres and customer touchpoints.

To ensure Malaysians are well informed with vital information on Covid-19, Digi is also working with authorities to disseminate health, emergency and public interest announcements via daily SMS broadcasts.