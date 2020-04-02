Joymax Corp, Lucasfilm develop first Star Wars mobile flight shooter

KUALA LUMPUR: Joymax Corp and Lucasfilm recently announced the development of Star Wars: Starfighter Missions - the first Star Wars flight shooter for mobile devices.

With intuitive controls, impressive graphics and gripping gameplay, Star Wars: Starfighter Missions is a must have for Star Wars fans and gamers alike.

According to Joymax Corp chief executive officer, Gilhyung Lee in a statement, it has been a great pleasure to work with Lucasfilm in developing Star Wars: Starfighter Missions specifically for Japan, Korea and SEA.

Now, players will be able to fly iconic Star Wars starfighters wherever they are in this new mobile game.

Players can choose to fight for the light or the dark side, collecting and upgrading over 80 iconic starfighters, leading three starfighters in fast paced, adrenaline-fuelled battles.

Fans can also take iconic ships and fight above well-known planets, reliving iconic battles in the Star Wars galaxy from the Classic or New Trilogies.

This game supports various game modes including Campaign Battle, Epic Battle and Challenge.

Star Wars: Starfighter Missions is set to release in select countries in Asia this year. A gameplay trailer is available on www.starwarsstarfightermissions.com. – BERNAMA