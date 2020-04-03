TECH: Huawei MatePad Pro pre-order starts today

KUALA LUMPUR: The new Huawei MatePad Pro pre-order starts today until April10 via https://shop.huawei.com/my/april2020-new-launches.html at the price of RM2,399. Available in Midnight Grey and Pearl White, the tablet features 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

DESIGN AND FEATURES

The 10.8-inch tablet sports a 16:10 display in an ultra slim body, with a tablet screen-to-body ratio at 90 percent (one of the highest in the industry) with ultra-narrow 4.9mm bezels surrounding its symmetrical, edge-to-edge display.

Its 16:10 2K QHD (2560×1600) panel supports the DCI-P3 cinematic colour gamut.

The panel has a pixel density of 280ppi for a better cinematic experience with crisp details and vibrant colours.

It has an ergonomic enclosure that ensures a comfortable hold, with a magnesium alloy frame that gives a light yet durable feel to it.

With multi-window support, this device allows multitasking, which means you can have a word processor on one side and a browser on for reference materials on the other.

Besides that, the MatePad Pro has an App-Multiplier which may come in handy to adapt to its various orientations as not every app supports a tablet in landscape mode and this feature uses the horizontal display to show two instances of the same app.

In terms of connectivity, the Huawei Share function will allow seamless collaboration between smartphones and tablets with multi-screen Collaboration. Users can control both devices from just one screen.

Besides the tablet, the tablet will also launch a variety of accompanying accessories to enhance the user experience.

To boost creativity, the MatePad Pro has compatible accessories--the Huawei M-Pencil, and the smart Magnetic Keyboard. Third party apps such as the Huawei Notepad, WPS Office and NEBO are also available with the tablet, allowing the user to draw, write and document the necessary without any fuss.

INTERACTIVITY AND POWER

Huawei is bringing in a new feature to the MatePad Pro. It is called MEETime and it is for video calling. With it, users will be able to share their screens while on a call, as well as make notes and edits in real time. Audio-wise, this tablet features Harman Kardon-tuned speakers and a five-capsule microphone.

Under the hood of the MatePad Pro is the Kirin 990, which is supported by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM to ensure smooth multitasking. A big 7250mAh battery ensures all-day usage. The tablet also comes with a complimentary 20W power adapter for quick charging and supports 40W Huawei Super Charge. It is also the first tablet to support wireless and reverse charging.

The tablet comes in four colours – a vegan leather finish in Forest Green and Orange, as well as a fibreglass finish in Pearl White and Midnight Grey.

FREE ACCESSORIES

With every pre-order purchase of the Huawei MatePad Pro, customers will receive a bundle gift of the Smart Magnetic Keyboard (worth RM499) and the Huawei M-Pencil (worth RM299), while stocks last. These accessories were launched with the tablet to provide the user with even greater ease of using the tablet.

In addition to the pre-order gifts, customers who purchase the device will also receive three months access to WPS office premium that will allow them to enjoy features such as free WPS Cloud storage, exclusive online templates and file conversions to meet all business needs, from memos to spreadsheets and document collaborations. Customers can also enjoy Huawei Cloud Storage of up to 50GB and three-month premium access to Huawei Video.