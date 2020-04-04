TECH: TikTok organises #StayAtHome Live! Specials

KUALA LUMPUR: TikTok launched TikTok #StayAtHome Live! specials, a first-ever weekend livestream program dedicated to educating users about social responsibility and providing uplifting entertainment during the Covid-19 outbreak.

As more people around the world stay home to do their part to combat the pandemic, the live programme aims to advocate key preventative measures and emphasise the importance of practicing social distancing.

With a variety of engaging segments designed to engage the community as they stay in over the weekend, TikTok fans can enjoy celebrity-hosted talk shows, unplugged music showcases by popular local acts and even live cooking shows.

The weekend programme made its debut yesterday and today (April 4), the limelight will be on star Malaysian chef, Datuk Fazley Yaakob, who will be tantalising viewers with his special dessert creation workshop from 8pm to 9pm--perfect for those who are nursing a sweet tooth at home.

TikTok users all over Malaysia can tune in to these exclusive programmes and enjoy evenings of fun and informative livestream content, by tapping on the TikTOk #StayAtHome Live! Specials banner on the discovery page of the app, or clicking the “Tune In” button on the campaign landing page.

TikTok will unveil more exciting live programme line-ups for the upcoming weeks, with more information provided directly within the TikTok app.

During these challenging times, TikTok continues to support users around the world in ways that are positive and beneficial. In addition to the TikTok #StayAtHome Live! Specials, the World Health Organisation has also collaborated with TikTok to livestream to the global community, including Malaysia, from their official TikTok page, offering accurate information and resources around Covid-19, as well as entertainment during this movement control order.