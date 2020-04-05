TECH: More features upgrade on Charge 4

KUALA LUMPUR: Fitbit’s most popular family of devices, Fitbit Charge 4 now comes with Fitbit’s most advanced combination of sensors and features such as built-in GPS and Spotify.

The Charge 4 packs health and fitness tracker, essential smart features and up to seven days of battery life in a sleek, swim proof design--all at an approachable price.

It also has Fitbit’s latest innovation, Active Zone Minutes, a new personalised standard based on your resting heart rate and age that tracks any workout that gets your heart pumping, from indoor biking to yoga, measuring the time you spend in each heart rate zone toward a weekly goal of 150 minutes.

For more guidance and motivation in today’s environment, new content has been added to Fitbit Premium, including programmes, workouts from brands like barre3, Down Dog and Physique 57, mindfulness tools, challenges and more. Along with 40 new pieces of free content, Fitbit is offering a free 90-day trial for new Premium users. With the launch of new tools, software and content, being “on Fitbit” offers even greater value for users looking to manage their overall health.

“Our mission has always been to help people around the world get healthier. In today’s extraordinary times, that mission is more important than ever, but we realise how hard it is to focus on your health and wellness. However, staying active, eating well and getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and boost immunity,” said James Park, CEO and co-founder.

“To help support our users, we’re offering a free trial of Fitbit Premium and added content so our users have the right tools at home to help them stay healthy; and, with Active Zone Minutes, we are giving users a new personalised standard for health and fitness so they can get the most out of any activity that works for them and help to keep them motivated.”

The Charge 4 comes with standard health and fitness essentials including SmartTrack automatic exercise tracking, Cardio Fitness Level and Score, floors climbed, reminders to Move every hour, female health tracking, food, water and weight logging, motivation from the global social fitness network of nearly 30 million like-minded individuals around the world to help you stay connected, and free educational insights about activity and sleep in the Fitbit app to better understand how your health and wellness tie together.

For an even more powerful health and fitness coach, Charge 4 has added convenience and smart features to manage your day and stay connected but not distracted, right from your wrist. Never miss an alert with on-screen call, text, agenda and app notifications, and keep in touch with family and friends with quick replies on Android to respond on-the-go or mute alerts with Do Not Disturb mode.

The Charge 4 will be available for RM698 in black, rosewood and storm blue/black in Malaysia from late-April onwards across all stores of IT Hypermart, City Chain, Flash Gadget, Harvey Norman, Timekeeper & Thundermatch.

Charge 4 special edition is available for RM798 in an exclusive granite reflective/black woven band plus a classic black band to easily swap out for workouts or a sportier look.

Customers can also customise Charge 4 with a variety of new accessory bands and colours including Repreve recycled woven reflective bands in midnight and rosewood; breathable silicone sport bands in evergreen and frost white; and premium Horween hand-crafted leather in black. Charge 4 accessories are sold separately in store and online, and are compatible with Fitbit Charge 3 devices, starting at RM128.

Fitbit Premium is available now for RM39/month or RM335 per annum.