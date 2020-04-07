TECH: GoPayz #Giveback campaign offers RM1 mil worth of cashback

KUALA LUMPUR: GoPayz, an e-wallet by U Mobile is giving away RM1 million worth of cash as part of its GoPayz #GiveBack campaign.

From now till June 30, 2020 new GoPayz sign up will receive RM5 cash and an additional RM3 e-voucher from 7-Eleven will be given to existing U Mobile customer.

Jasmine Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of U Mobile shares the rationale behind the campaign,

“Malaysia is going through a particularly challenging time and in light of the current climate, we feel it is appropriate for GoPayz to #GiveBack to the community.

“Even though, it seems like we are only giving each user RM5 but we are actually dedicating up to RM1 million for this effort so that we may widen the reach as much as possible. The cash that the new GoPayz user receives may be used to purchase various essential products and services via the app, from micro life insurance, mobile top-ups and food deliveries to making zakat contributions.”

To qualify for GoPayz #GiveBack campaign, one only needs to sign up for the universal e- wallet and upon successful registration; the new user will receive the RM5 cash within thre working days.

Apart from the GoPayz #GiveBack campaign, GoPayz is also offering a promotional price of just RM2 per month for the first two months for customers who subscribe to GoLife Plus — a micro life insurance plan underwritten by SunLife Malaysia, who has recently set up a Special Covid-19 Relief Fund for customers who have been impacted by the virus.

Customers can download GoPayz at: http://bit.ly/GoPayz