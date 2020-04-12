TECH: Prada to do live talk series on Instagram

ITALIAN fashion brand Prada has expanded its horizons in the face of the coronavirus crisis, launching a series of digital talks on Instagram in a bid to inform, entertain and connect with fans and future, prospective customers.

The luxury label, best known for its runways and skill in producing high-end leather handbags, travel accessories, shoes, ready-to-wear apparel, perfumes and other fashion accessories, will now represent an "evolution of the company's schedule of international cultural events" via an online series dubbed "Prada Possible Conversations"; a project which intends to connect international thinkers and personalities bowing from different industries with the social media audience through live dialogues broadcast on the label's official account (via Women's Wear Daily - WWD).

Conversations will centre on different themes, ranging from fashion, art, architecture and cinema to philosophy, psychology and literature, with the goal to invite users to explore how culture has been impacted by shifting times and how it might all evolve in the future.

The first "Prada Possible Conversation" is scheduled for April 14 at 6PM, CET; with the initial installment to feature author, curator and artistic director of Jacquard x Google Arts & Culture Residency Pamela Golbin, and fashion journalist and critic Alexander Fury, who will talk about fashion in times of crises.

Viewers will be able to join them to pose questions and share opinions on the topic, and each conversation on Instagram will additionally result in a financial donation Prada will make to Unesco to support its work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Go to Instagram: @prada; and www.prada.com.