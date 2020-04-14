TECH: MCO bogging you down?

Yes, it’s challenging to maintain a positive outlook while being cooped up indoor for a long time. While some barely have time for themselves, there are others who feel bored with all the extra time they have at home.

Either you’re seek for something to break the monotonous routine or activity to fill up your time, TikTok has some ideas to keep your MCO days fun.

Feeling restless? Take a break and laugh it out with TikTok’s #LaughAtHome challenge. From pranks, memes and comedic shorts, there are plenty of videos for you to explore and we guarantee it will fill your house with endless laughter!









In the mood for new activity? TikTok’s #GamesAtHome challenge let users explore fun games on the platform. Challenge your friends at the comfort of your own home, without the need leave home!









Aside from partnership with the World Health Organisation educating users about social responsibility during the Covid-19 pandemic, TikTok also wants to show gratitude to the hardworking front liners and essential service workers who have been working tirelessly in keeping the country safe from a deadly virus.

TikTok shouts out #TerimaKasihHero to all heroes. Let’s stay strong and #StatAtHome