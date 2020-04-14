TECH: MDEC introduces SME Digital Quickwins to assist businesses affected by Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Negative impacts on many small and medium based enterprises (SMEs) are now making themselves known as Malaysia’s Movement Control Order (MCO) moved into its third phase.

Understanding the growing concerns among SMEs, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) introduces SME Digital Quickwins, latest effort within its #DigitalvsCovid movement.

SME Digital Quickwins has two key focus areas—facilitate the process of connecting technology solution providers and the next steps after the MCO is lifted.

“Many SMEs are experiencing interrupted supply-chain movement, delays in business processes, having limited access to tools that engage their stakeholders, dealing with constraints in conducting non-cash transactions and trying to manage a high-volume workforce. MDEC’s SME Digital Quickwins is set up to provide the assistance SMEs need. With this effort, we want to continue the huge momentum we have created with the #DigitalVsCovid Movement,” said Surina

Shukri, CEO, MDEC.

By connecting SMEs with technology solution providers, they would gain instant access to free and discounted services – subject to terms and conditions, and easy yet fast deployable solutions so businesses can continue and better manage their day-to-day operations.

Other efforts include connecting businesses to eight SME associations which have come together to amplify the concerns of SMEs. From this collaboration, MDEC organised a webinar on Digital Marketing Techniques with Malaysia Digital Chamber of Commerce (MDCC). The online workshop was well-received with over 300 participants signing up.

“SMEs need to realise the importance of using digital tools. Being able to learn and re-learn has never been as important as now, especially during this MCO period. Only then can SMEs conquer the world!” added Chris Daniel Wong, President, MDCC.

The second approach is to look ahead and plan on the next step after the MCO is lifted.

This will be very much about accelerating the recovery phase and enabling SMEs to become highly adaptable towards the post-MCO era.

Current efforts include drawing up plans to manage SME sustainability – including talent retention and ecosystem growths, and even empowering them through this trying period.

“There are other programmes out there that can help like the 100 Go Digital platform and SME Business Digitalisation Grant. These ongoing initiatives are good springboards that SMEs can use to jumpstart their recovery process,” added Surina.

All SMEs are encouraged to register and connect with the SME Digital Quickwins at http://bit.ly/SMEquickwins.