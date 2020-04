Congratulations @ekinaimi you are the final recipient of the RM50 Shopee voucher.

We’ve been enjoying all the photos you shared with us and we would like to thank everyone for participating in our #Botsshopeecontest

Don’t forget to wash your hands regularly, stay at home; don’t go out and stay healthy. Together we can beat this.

#positivevibes #bots #thankyou #joinus #fightcovid19 #togetherwecanwin