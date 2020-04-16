TECH: Apple launches second-generation of iPhone SE

APPLE has announced the second-generation iPhone SE, which features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for better security. The phone comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone today.

The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, designed to handle the most demanding tasks. It also features a single-camera system, which unlocks the benefits of computational photography including Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance.

“The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way, including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos - while still being very affordable,” said Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller.

“iPhone SE features the industry-leading performance of A13 Bionic that enables great battery life, takes stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos, shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and super fast web surfing, and is built with the same industry-leading security features our customers expect. We can’t wait to get iPhone SE into customers’ hands,” he said in a statement.

DISPLAY

The iPhone SE features an aerospace-grade aluminium and durable glass design with an all-black front, and is available in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED. The rear glass finish includes a centred Apple logo and is made using a seven-layer colour process for precise hue and opacity, delivering rich depth of colour with a colour-matched aluminium band. It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes.

The 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone adjusts the white balance to match the ambient light for a more natural, paper-like viewing experience.

The phone features a vibrant wide colour gamut Retina HD display, which offers better colour accuracy, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback.

Besides that, the phone uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions - such as animating Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps and more - as well as contextual menus.

Other features of the phone include the familiar Home button designed, with sapphire crystal for durability and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect a user’s fingerprint for Touch ID.

PROCESSOR

In terms of power, the new iPhone SE gets the same A13 Bionic like the one used in iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, which is built for photography, gaming and augmented reality experiences.

The chip was also built with a focus on machine learning, and with a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller to balance performance and efficiency. Together, A13 Bionic and iOS 13 enable new intelligent apps that make use of machine learning and Core ML.

Besides that, the A13 Bionic chip is also designed to enable longer battery life for the phone. The phone is now wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and also supports fast-charging, with up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

Faster download speeds are available with Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit-class LTE.

It also features a dual SIM with eSIM for users who have two separate phone numbers.

CAMERA

The iPhone SE features a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera, and uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock more benefits of computational photography, including Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control.

Using machine learning and monocular depth estimation, the phone can take stunning Portraits with the front camera. Besides that, the next-generation Smart HDR comes to iPhone SE, intelligently re-lighting recognised subjects in a frame for more natural-looking images with stunning highlights and shadow details.

Videos, meanwhile, is said to be more immersive with stereo audio recording and cinematic video stabilisation on the front and rear cameras. The rear camera also supports high-quality video capture at 4K up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range comes to iPhone SE for more highlight details up to 30fps. Users can also take advantage of QuickTake video on the front and rear cameras, allowing video recording without switching out of Photo mode.

ECOSYSTEM

The iPhone SE offers access to Apple’s ecosystem of products, services and accessories. Users can take advantage of the almost 2 million apps on the App Store, including the best third-party apps and AR experiences, enjoy original series, movies and documentaries from the world’s greatest storytellers with Apple TV+, stream over 60 million songs from their favourite artists on Apple Music, and store photos, files and contacts on iCloud with the ability to access content on all of a customer’s Apple devices.

The phone comes with iOS 13 for a seamless experience with software and hardware integration unlike any other smartphone.

AVAILABILITY

The iPhone SE is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED starting at RM1,999 at Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.