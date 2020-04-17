TECH: Snapchat launches AR donation lens

TODAY on World Health Day, Snapchat has launched new augmented reality donation lenses in 33 countries, including Malaysia, for Snapchatters who want to support Covid-19 response efforts.

Snap Inc is leveraging on its technology that allows its community to scan real life objects using Snapchat camera to unlock an AR experience.

When a Snapchatter views a currency such as the RM10 note (among 22 other currencies globally) in the Snapchat camera and taps on it, an AR experience will trigger. It will show how a potential donation could support the World Health Organization’s immediate response efforts, which include tracking the spread of Covid-19, ensuring patients get the care they need, and providing frontline workers with critical supplies.

These lenses are being launched in partnership with the United Nations Foundation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the WHO, and will direct Snapchatters to the donation page for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. Snapchatters will be able to access these lenses in several ways, including in the lens carousel, via Snapcode, or by using Scan.

These new AR lenses build on Snap Inc’s efforts to support Snapchatters and its partners as they navigate this unprecedented challenge together. Snapchatters play a critical role in stopping the spread of the virus; and increased engagement has been seen across the Snapchat platform, including in Snaps sent between best friends, voice and video calling.

This is the latest feature Snapchat has launched as it works hard to keep its service running smoothly - to help its communities communicate with loved ones while physically distancing, staying informed, sharing vital safety information with friends and more.