These animals are gems

Precious and adorable, a selection of animal clips by a renowned French jewellery brand is winning hearts and selling like hot cakes.

A Van Cleef & Arpels artisan fixing the mother-of-pearl onto the Panda clip.

THE menagerie of animals at Van Cleef & Arpels is overloaded with cuteness. Instead of a two-dimensional look, these jewelled pieces come with adorable expressions.

Five new members recently joined the pack — animal clips that can double up as pendants.

There’s the Turtle, the Horse looking back, the Panda that looks like it’s hugging a bamboo tree, the Duck with its beak open and the Pig that looks joyful.

Made of hard stones and mother-of-pearl, and delicately bordered with beads of gold, this new gallery of precious animals joins the Lucky Animals collection that was launched in 2017.

The clips are astonishingly beautiful because they are vivid. The animals have been captured in their natural movement, their penetrating onyx gaze full of curiosity.

Each clip has a distinctive style and personality.

A precious symbol of friendship, the Panda exudes tenderness with its rounded shape and wide, laughing eyes.

The Horse — a brave and noble companion — is depicted poised to gallop, in a noble, vigorous stance.

The Pig’s lively gaze and the Turtle’s peaceful character are underscored by curved outlines and richly nuanced adornments.

Lastly, the Duck appears in a dynamic and touching pose, with a half-open beak.

The Duck, set with lapis lazuli and malachite, is adorned with a harmonious blue-green colour

BRIGHT AND EVEN

Van Cleef & Arpels says the hard stones have been chosen for their bright even colour: carnelian’s orangey-red on the Horse and the dense, brilliant black of onyx on the Panda.

On the Turtle, malachite’s evenly-spaced veins evoke the nuances of the shell.

The Duck, set with lapis lazuli and malachite, is adorned with a harmonious blue-green colour typical of elegant mallards.

The brand’s gemologists have selected mother-of-pearl of the highest quality — cloudless and with a regular reflection for the white variety, and with subtle nuances for the grey. On the Pig, it gives the piece a gentle aspect.

The fine gold beads that outline the animals’ silhouettes are individually polished by hand, bringing a precious touch of light.

Some colour combinations are appearing in the Lucky Animals collection for the first time, such as malachite and mother-of-pearl on the Turtle, onyx and mother-of-pearl on the Panda, and malachite, lapis lazuli and grey mother-of-pearl on the Duck.

So sought-after are these pieces that at the newly-opened store in Pavilion, many of these animals have sold out, even though they cost around RM25,000 each. That’s just how cute and desirable they are.

[email protected]