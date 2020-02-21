The Lockit that Abloh designs

Louis Vuitton’s celebrated menswear designer Virgil Abloh designs the new Silver Lockit bracelets as part of the brand’s collaboration with Unicef to help children in urgent need.

The limited-edition colours in orange, black, celadon and blue (inspired by his Spring/Summer 2020 men’s show) bring a breath of fresh air to the collection, with Virgil’s distinctive bold chain signature linked to a bigger cord and padlock. The LV charm at the back ends the design.

The Silver Lockit designed by Virgil Abloh

Available today at RM1,800 each at its boutiques and online store, USD100 will be donated to Unicef for each sale of this bracelet.

Louis Vuitton has been partnering with Unicef since 2016 and has raised over USD9 million.

Proceeds will support work to provide conflict- and disaster-affected children with access to water, sanitation, nutrition, education, health and protection services.

This includes support to Syrian refugees and host communities in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Turkey, as well as children affected by recent natural disasters.

The Silver Lockit is inspired by the tumbler lock invented by Georges Vuitton in 1890 to protect clients’ precious belongings. Created in 2016, it was chosen as a symbol of sealing one’s promise to help children at risk.

