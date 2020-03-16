Recycled plastic in Teva straps

ICONIC sandals brand Teva is joining the green wagon with its Strap In To Freedom campaign, which pledges the use of recycled plastic in 100 per cent of its straps for all sandals beginning this year.

According to the company, this “represents an important step in Teva’s commitment to build a more sustainable future and reduce its impact so future generations can be free to explore the wild world around them.”

All the straps across Teva’s 2020 product line will use traceable, verifiable, plastic using Repreve yarn. This, the company says, represents over nine million plastic bottles or 172 tonnes of plastic kept out of landfills in this year alone.

This material keeps plastic out of the waste system and waterways, offsets using new petroleum, emits fewer greenhouse gasses, and conserves water and energy compared to virgin polyester.

With this initiative, Teva is turning waste that pollutes the planet into something that helps others explore it.

BETTER PRACTICES

Prestige Sports general manager Norita Mohd Noor says as the country’s sole distributor, it is also committed to improving its practices and creating product with higher social and environmental standards that minimise our environmental impact.

“We believe we have an obligation to do our part in creating a product that is mindful of the environment and this is only the beginning. We have a long road ahead, but are dedicated to creating a sustainable footprint.”

Teva has made significant environmental strides. It has removed excess waste, reduced water usage and decreased its carbon footprint in its packaging. All its leather are sourced from tanneries certified by Leather Working Group; whose mission is to promote sustainable and appropriate environmental business practices within the leather industry. It also supports the Better Cotton Initiative, the largest cotton sustainability programme in the world.

