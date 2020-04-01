How Covid-19 is reshaping local retail

WITH MCO still in force, retailers are thinking out of the box to engage with customers, writes Syahirah Mokhtazar

THE global pandemic has swiftly turned the world economy on its head and the beauty, as well as fashion industry are not spared.

With the Movement Control Order (MCO) still in force, there is a steep decline in foot traffic in shopping malls and public spaces as time spent outdoors is restricted and business is not as usual for many retailers.

More than ever, this unprecedented situation has led us to depend on online shopping. Many brands have amped up their efforts to engage with consumers via social media channels.

But marketing experts say brands need to be careful not to do any push marketing for the time being, and instead be creative when engaging with consumers via social selling.

Ellen Niven, who founded the NivenBreen firm said in an interview with WWD that social media is the best bet for brands and companies to stay in touch with consumers but they need to make their approach genuine.

“It’s a place where people and designers can be more personal. A meaningful, personal message can lift spirits. Personal connections are better at these times than corporate speak, which almost always reads as commercial,” said Niven.

Valentino creative director Pier Paulo Piccioli’s Instagram post on standing behind Italy, which has recorded the highest fatality rate in the world, is one example.

LOCAL SCENE

In Malaysia, big names in the fashion and beauty space such as Uniqlo and Sephora have temporarily closed their stores in line with the MCO.

On its social media account, Uniqlo Malaysia has taken initiatives to address customers on how the company is responding to the outbreak, even providing them with a FAQ list regarding its operations during the MCO.

In other posts, the brand provided tips to stay cool indoors with its Airism collection while another depicted a short film on ways to be productive at home by Jared and Marianne from Grim Film.

Uniqlo also announced that its parent company Fast Retailing has enlisted the support of its manufacturing partners to procure 10 million masks that will be donated to high-priority medical facilities.

The way Uniqlo takes the initiative to understand the consumer mindset deserves a nod as the brand doesn’t drive consumers over the edge by asking them to buy-this-product-now in order to generate sales.

Uniqlo is providing tips for customers to cope with this period.

IF YOU WANT TO SHOP

Other local companies like FashionValet have introduced a ‘Duduk Rumah Sale’ (stay at home sale), and Zalora has even expanded its products from clothes to food and essential supplies.

Founder and chief creative officer of Whimsigirl, Syazana Sukiman says in this period of uncertainty, the brand is focused on providing much-needed support - “to be a good friend to our girls so they would come out the other side stronger and hopefully with a new outlook in life.”

She adds that their goal as a company has always been to provide smart solutions for the everyday woman through their products and their digital platform and in light of the MCO, their mission remains the same, only now it's elevated.

They have also been collaborating with local businesses/freelancers/female founders by streaming a daily IG live series called “Everyday Girl Guide” featuring topics geared towards benefiting the “Everyday Girl” community during this difficult time and at the same time supporting SMEs and the creative ecosystem.

“It certainly is an adjustment period for all of us, trying to adapt to WFH (working from home). I also believe this is the time we have to dig deeper and come up with innovative solutions to adapt to the current situation and overcome the challenges.”

Whimsigirl is targeting the “Everyday Girl” community.

NEVER THE SAME

The brand is also planning for the next few months when it expects changes in consumer behaviour in light of Covid-19.

Syazana adds that during these trying times, fashion is not the top priority for the majority of consumers.

“I believe brands should focus on creating values, engagement and rethink how they can better serve their customers. Sales will come second and your ultimate goal is to sustain and ride this wave out and come out stronger.”

Frequent shopper Khaleeq Shahzada says it’s a good initiative, referring to how companies like Uniqlo and FashionValet are engaging with consumers in times like these.

“Demand will always be there, and what these companies are providing is a way to meet that demand, and at the same time, ensure their survival,” he says.