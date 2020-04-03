Vanity Sya-nanigans: beauty tools not to be shared

AS much as make-up enhances beauty, it’s also the ultimate breeding ground for bacteria which is why “sharing is caring” doesn’t apply here.

It could potentially cause more harm than good. It may seem harmless to swap lipsticks with your sister or best friend, or use the same brush to dab blusher on your cheeks but the harsh reality is that this is not the most hygienic of routines. Just because we can’t physically see the amount of bacteria that breeds on make-up and make-up tools, doesn’t mean it’s not there.

What more living in a time when a pandemic forces us to prioritise hygiene – the greatest lesson we should learn from this is to continuously be extra careful in sharing personal stuff with others as germs could be transmitted easily. As selfish as this sounds, it’s best to keep your beauty products to yourself.

One of the obvious reasons you shouldn’t share make-up is that it could lead to an infection. Because bacteria basically lives on these products, you’re asking for trouble when sharing them because you’ll just be transferring those germs to your own skin.

Furthermore, you can never be too sure how the other person cares for their make-up products, there could be a time when they forgot to recap their lipstick or close their eyeshadow palette, thus leading to more bacteria being produced. Also, you never know who else they have shared the products with – imagine what the make-up or tools have been in contact with before you. With the amount of bacteria applied onto your skin, it could cause a skin infection before you know it.

Keep your beauty tools and products as clean as possible.

Here is a list of make-up products and tools you definitely shouldn’t share:

EYE MAKE-UP

We’ve all heard of the advice: never share mascara. Well, this should apply to eyeliners and eyeshadow too. Sharing make-up means you’re sharing bacteria and this could lead to eye infections.

Sharing eye make-up can cause infections.

PRODUCTS THAT COME IN JARS

Any products that come in jars require us to dip our fingers into them. This stretches across lip balms, face creams, eye creams, moisturisers, and more. For your own hygiene, be sure to wash your hands before coming into contact with the product.

LIP PRODUCTS

What’s the harm in swiping a layer of someone’s lipstick across your lips right? But experts say that your body might develop a fever due to the bacteria contained in the lipstick. Another lip product that shouldn’t be shared is lip gloss as its moist and gummy formula makes it extra easy to breed bacteria.

MAKE-UP SPONGES AND BRUSHES

A make-up sponge or beauty blender is probably the worst thing to share with someone else because we all know how susceptible it is to bacteria, what more when it’s damp or wet. Time and time again, beauty experts have stressed the importance of cleansing your brushes – and this is for your own personal use, so sharing used brushes with others is definitely out of the option. However, if you desperately need to borrow one, be sure to have an alcohol spray on standby so you can kill those germs before using it.

FACIAL CLEANSING DEVICES

Those cute, colourful cleansing devices that we see in stores are super easy and fun to use, but there’s nothing fun about sharing them It's being used to strip away dirt, oil and dead skin cells as well as bacteria off your face day and night, so why would you want to risk putting someone else’s used cleansing brush on yourself? These products were designed for personalised care - tailored to help treat each person’s skin condition. You don’t necessarily share the same skin problems as your friend.

BAR SOAPS

Sharing bar soaps isn’t sanitary as well as the bar traps bacteria easily, what more since it’s stored in shower rooms where it’s moist. It’s better to share liquid soap in pumps.

Not all products are suitable for sharing.

WHAT YOU CAN SHARE

Now the good news is that not all beauty things are unsafe for sharing. Here are a few items that are safe to borrow:

ANYTHING IN A PUMP

Think perfume, hair sprays, lotion or even foundation that comes in a pump. This is safer since there is less contact with the product.

EYELASH CURLER

This is safer to share because you can easily wipe it with an antibacterial wet tissue before you share it with others. It’s important not to share a lash curler with leftover make-up on it, because bacteria will likely still remain in the liner or mascara residue. Even for your own use, be sure to wipe it clean before you use it again.