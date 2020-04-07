Vanity Sya-nanigans: When beauty services come to a halt

Att says make-up artists would have to rethink their fees to sustain business.

For make-up artists and hairstylists, their professions require them to be physically close to their clients. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all told to avoid close contact with others.

But doing hair and make-up involves exactly that – one-on-one contact-- so this drastic change has led to unprecedented challenges for make-up artists and hairstylists. It’s impossible to continue business as usual. And while others can work from home, they are in an industry where working from home isn’t an option. You can’t Zoom make-up like you can ideas.

Make-up artist Siti Athirah Md Yusof, fondly known as Att Yusof, had to postpone or cancel clients who are not able to proceed with their weddings.

“Events and photoshoots have also been rescheduled or cancelled. Bookings have decreased - potential customers are waiting for updates on the Movement Control Order and the possibility of an extension,” she says.

Hairstylist Azmina Burhan says her business will only resume when the MCO is lifted. She owns a salon called Lawa Studio. Another makeup-artist, Ummi Nasir, says the moment Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the restricted movement order, all her bookings were immediately cancelled.

“But I understand as we all have to take precautions and besides that, mass gatherings aren’t allowed. However, most of them chose to retain their deposits so they can utilise it another time.”

Azmina is positive things will look up once we overcome this difficult challenge.

KEEP IN TOUCH

Since we live in the age of social media and messenger applications like Whatsapp, this makes it easy for them to stay in touch with clients. “I ensure constant communication via Whatsapp, especially with clients who are most affected, like those whose weddings and events fall during the MCO period. I have lifted the “Non-transferable” rule to all bookings - clients are now able to change their booking dates (subject to availability). Any queries can be chanelled to my Whatsapp and will be immediately assisted,” says Att.

Azmina agrees and says she too, continues to update her social media pages and check with her clients throughout the MCO period via WhatsApp.

Ummi says since she is also a content creator, she also gets paid by doing product reviews on social media. “I also do live videos and post Instastories to stay engaged with my followers. Since everyone is at home, I find that the number of followers who view my posts have increased compared to before MCO. I take this as a great opportunity for me to create good content.”

Att, Azmina and Ummi also share their thoughts on how they think the pandemic will have a lasting impact on the beauty industry.

“I think make-up artists would have to rethink their fees to sustain business. As with any industry, adjustment would have to be made. More people will unfortunately be out of job as beauty is not an essential industry, Att says.

“We will probably see a decrease in sales of beauty products as people face financial difficulties. To add to that, small beauty companies may not be able to sustain or ensure sufficient sales after the MCO,”

Ummi does live videos and post Instastories to stay engaged with her followers.

POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Azmina is positive things will look up once we overcome this difficult challenge. “We might get a few more ladies embracing their grey hairs but overall, this industry is about relationships and I think it will be back to normal once this is all over.”

Ummi says that she hopes after all this ends, people will still go for events and weddings, eventually.

“As a make-up artist, I think the jobs will come back, I believe in that. Maybe we will see a decrease in terms of product purchase for beauty items, but I think the beauty industry will still be able to manage.”

As we brave through this challenging period with our own set of challenges, the women gave some words of encouragement to those who are affected to soldier on and come out stronger.

“Times are tough, every single one of us is affected by this. I can’t stress this enough but it is essential that we unite and look out for each other. We tend to forget how great we are at overcoming difficulties and even greater when we do it together,”

“So, keep your heads up, stand tall and try to remain positive because each and everyone of us is here for one another. I’m here,” says Att.

“The beauty industry has been around for centuries and it’s not going anywhere. It goes beyond doing someone's hair or make-up, it's about taking time to allow the customer to feel pampered and treat herself. I look forward to when I get to reconnect with the amazing women who started as my clients but are now my friends,” says Azmina.

“To my make-up artist and hairstylist friends, I know this is a very difficult time for us but after all this ends, I am sure we will get back our jobs. At the moment we can create online content to occupy ourselves like doing product reviews or make-up tutorials. For now, stay safe and take care,” says Ummi.