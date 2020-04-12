Local brands sell face masks

As face masks continue to be in demand among consumers amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, two names from the local fashion industry have opted to sell face masks to customers online.

Celebrated designer Datuk Rizalman Ibrahim announced on his Instagram recently that face masks will be made available on his store www.ristore.my very soon.

A teaser on Rizalman’s Instagram page on his face mask.

A post on his account featured a black face mask with his name written in jawi stamped on it, showing consumers what they can expect should they purchase the mask.

The 48-year-old who announced his retirement from the fashion industry in February also added that there will also be other versions of face mask offered, such as tie-on masks for hijab wearers and smaller sizes for kids.

Meanwhile, a local brand known for its bags called Victoria Sloane has been promoting its breathable antibacterial face masks for the past few weeks via Instagram.

Face mask by Victoria Sloane as promoted on its Instagram page

The brand charges RM5 per mask and describes the material as soft and non-deforming. Colourful options for kids are available too.

Besides face masks, Victoria Sloane, which is owned by Rita Sosilawati also produces its own hand sanitisers which contains 70 per cent ethyl alcohol and carries a scent made from lily and ginger.

To find out more about the face masks, head to Rizalman’s Instagram @rizalman71 and Victoria Sloane @victoria.sloane.