Kanye West ascends to top of Billboard with 'Jesus Is King'

FOR HIS latest album, the gospel-infused “Jesus Is King,” Kanye West missed multiple deadlines, made erratic public appearances and promoted his work as the latest manifestation of his self-declared genius. In other words, business as usual.

And once again West has topped the Billboard album chart, as “Jesus Is King” opened at No. 1 — his ninth consecutive time in the peak position.



For his latest album, the gospel-infused “Jesus Is King,” Kanye West missed multiple deadlines, made erratic public appearances and promoted his work as the latest manifestation of his self-declared genius. In other words, business as usual.--Photo taken from Google Image

“Jesus Is King,” released by Def Jam, had the equivalent of 264,000 sales in the United States in its opening week, including 197 million streams and 109,000 copies sold as a full album, according to Nielsen.

The album also topped Billboard’s Christian albums and gospel albums charts, marking West’s first appearances on those rankings.

Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” last week’s No. 1, fell to No. 2, while “Pony” (RCA), the first major-label album by Rex Orange County — a British indie-pop singer who had built a sizable following as an independent — opened at No. 3. The rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “AI YoungBoy 2” is No. 4, and the R&B singer Summer Walker is in fifth place with “Over It.” -- New York Times