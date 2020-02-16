'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho gets hero's welcome in S. Korea

INCHEON: “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho was greeted with cheers and applause as he returned to South Korea on Sunday after his historic four-Oscar win.

About 300 reporters and fans were waiting to greet Bong as he arrived at the Incheon International Airport.

“Thank you for the applause, I would like send a round of applause back to you all for coping so well with the (Covid-19) coronavirus,” Bong said.

“I will join the effort to overcome the corona by washing my hands diligently. Happy to be home.”

“Parasite” became the first foreign-language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards on Feb 9.

It won a total of four Oscars, including best director and original screenplay for Bong Joon-ho and best international feature film.

The film is a tale of two South Korean families - the wealthy Parks and the poor Kims - that mirrors the deepening disparities in Asia’s fourth-largest economy and has struck a chord with global audiences.

Koreans have been celebrating for the past week.

Local cinemas and TV channels began a rerun of the film, as well as showing Bong’s other films including “Snowpiercer” and “Memories of Murder.”

Bong and the cast of “Parasite” are scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday. - Reuters