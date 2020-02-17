Showbiz: Blackpink Netflix docu in the works?

KUALA LUMPUR: Rumours have emerged that K-Pop superstars Blackpink will have a Netflix documentary this year.

British newspaper Daily Mail Online reported yesterday that the South Korean girl group's fans spotted a potential leak about the project listed on the streaming service, but no release date had been set.

Fans discovered this when typing "Blackpink" into the Netflix search bar, and it revealed "Untitled Blackpink Feature Documentary" as a related title.

A Twitter user reached out to Netflix, asking when the documentary would be released.

Netflix responded: "Hey, thanks for reaching out! We currently don't have any info on when that'll be released. Make sure to follow our social handle for updates though!"

Fans noticed camera crews following the four singers during their promotional events last year, as they worked with major brands like Adidas.

Netizens hope that the documentary will focus on the girl group's hardships and personal journey to success, including unreleased footage of their training and audition videos.

Blackpink's record company YG Entertainment previously produced a reality show called Blackpink House, which focused on the girls' everyday lives at their shared home.

The rumours came after South Korean news outlet Soompi reported on Blackpink member Rose's birthday that Blackpink was preparing a major project soon.

"It is difficult to confirm at this point," said YG Entertainment in response to the news.

"Blackpink will repay with good music and positive news as fans have waited for a long time. We would be thankful if fans wait for official announcements made in the future. We ask for your understanding."

Blackpink is one of the most successful K-Pop groups, amassing 737 million YouTube views after their 2019 hit single Kill This Love.

If the Netflix documentary is made, Blackpink would be the first female K-Pop group to have an international documentary released on a major streaming platform.

Male Korean pop stars like Jay Park and Big Bang have previously had YouTube series. Boyband BTS had documentaries released in cinemas.

Blackpink has four members namely Jennie Kim, Kim Jisoo, Lisa Manoban and Rose Park.